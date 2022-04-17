Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 17, 2022

April 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated April 17, 11:06 AM
Photo Credit: Heather Salanti 









Shores
Today
Monday




Surf
Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3




South Facing
2-5
2-5
2-4
2-4




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4








TODAY








Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms.		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s.




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.












Tides




 Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 03:32 PM HST.












Sunrise
6:05 AM HST.




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.










TONIGHT








Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Frequent showers.		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s.




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.












Tides




 Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 09:40 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:44 AM HST.


















MONDAY








Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers.




High Temperature
In the lower 80s.




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.












Tides




 Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:06 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:17 PM HST.












Sunrise
6:04 AM HST.




Sunset
6:46 PM HST.










Swell Summary


Very small northwest to north swells are traveling around the islands. These have and will continue to generate small surf along many north and west facing shorelines through Tuesday. A larger medium period northwest swell associated with former Typhoon Malakas is timed to arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday. This approximate five foot, 10 to 14 second period northwest swell will boost north and west facing shore surf up to near head high to slightly above head high along more northern exposures going into mid week. These heights will persist through the end of the week.


East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy in the short term before subtly falling off in the coming days as the relatively longer period east swell diminishes in response to weakening upstream trades.


Recent seasonal south shore surf from the passage of a slightly larger south swell will retain these weekend heights through Monday.


NORTH SHORE


am        pm  


Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.


SOUTH SHORE


am        pm  


Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.


WEST SIDE


am        pm  


Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.


Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
   
   
