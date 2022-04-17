Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-5 2-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:37 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:05 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST. TODAY

Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Frequent showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 09:40 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:44 AM HST. TONIGHT

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:06 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 6:04 AM HST. Sunset 6:46 PM HST. MONDAY

Swell Summary

Very small northwest to north swells are traveling around the islands. These have and will continue to generate small surf along many north and west facing shorelines through Tuesday. A larger medium period northwest swell associated with former Typhoon Malakas is timed to arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday. This approximate five foot, 10 to 14 second period northwest swell will boost north and west facing shore surf up to near head high to slightly above head high along more northern exposures going into mid week. These heights will persist through the end of the week.

East shore surf will remain elevated and choppy in the short term before subtly falling off in the coming days as the relatively longer period east swell diminishes in response to weakening upstream trades.

Recent seasonal south shore surf from the passage of a slightly larger south swell will retain these weekend heights through Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.