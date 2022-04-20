Comedian Jim Jeffries whose show has appeared on Netflix, returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Aug. 5.

Tickets to his “The Moist Tour” go on sale the the general public Friday.

Jeffries’s stand up special “Intolerant” came out on Netflix last year. His humor is thought-provoking and belief-challenging.

Jeffries, a Sydney native, was as Stand-up Comedian of the Year at the Just for Laughs Festival in the summer of 2019.

His “Oblivious” show toured internationally, including Europe and North America. He currently host his own podcast “I Don’t Know About That.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The show may contain mature subject matter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ticket purchases can only be made online at www.MauiArts.org . The MACC Box Office windows are currently closed for window sales but open for pre-show, will-call tickets pick up only.

Use of the print-at-home ticketing is recommended. The MACC Box Office is accessible for inquiries only via email at [email protected] or phone at 808-242-SHOW, Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, April 14-20 and click here.