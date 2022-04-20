Kristen McGarr was named Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Mālama Maui Nui.

Kristen McGarr, a business woman and endurance athlete, was named Mālama Maui Nui’s new Vice Chair to serve on its Board of Directors.

Mālama Maui Nui is a nonprofit with a mission is to educate, inspire and empower residents and visitors to nurture the environment in support of ecosystems, economy, quality of life and unique Hawaiian culture.

McGarr has a Bachelor of Arts from Virginia Tech and Master of Special Education from George Mason University. She has more 15 years of experience as a sales management and business executive for small businesses and Franchise 500 companies. She is co-founder and CEO of Infinite Insights and Founder and CSMO of Adroit Insights, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“As an active runner, triathlete and aspiring surfer, McGarr understands the patience and fortitude it takes to be an endurance athlete. She brings that same approach to her passion to restore and maintain the health and beauty of our ‘āina,” the Mālama Maui Nui press release said.

Through her work, McGarr helps organizations grow by employing the use of proven processes and integrated technology. While not working, volunteering or out enjoying the beauty of Maui, the wife and mother of two helps coach elementary and middle school track and cross country.

Mālama Maui Nui Executive Director Gabrielle Schuerger said: “[McGarr] has an incredible skill set that is well matched to our current organizational needs and a high level of engagement and enthusiasm for the MMN mission.”

MMN’s Board of Directors is a policy-making entity of volunteers who meet at least monthly to guide the organization’s work. Board approval is required for key MMN programs and projects that support the Maui Nui community.

For more information about Mālama Maui Nui, go to MMNui.org.