Hawaiian Airlines will begin replacing single-use plastic water bottles with infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles produced by Jason Momoa’s water company Mananalu. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiʻi-born actor and filmmaker Jason Momoa, who is famous for many roles including Aquaman, has partnered with Hawaiian Airlines to provide his company’s infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles to passengers flying in premium cabins.

The aluminum bottles, produced by Momoa’s Mananalu water company, will replace single-use plastic water bottles.

Starting tomorrow, Hawaiʻi’s hometown airline will begin distributing Mananalu’s 16-ounce aluminum bottle to premium cabin guests on all US East Coast and international flights. The recyclable product will also replace plastic water bottles sold on Hawaiian’s Pau Hana snack cart on the carrier’s flights between Hawaiʻi and its 16 continental US gateway cities.

Celebrity and environmental activist Jason Momoa’s launched his water company Mananalu in 2019 to manufacture infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles to replace single-use plastic bottles. Photo Courtesy: Mananalu

Hawaiian Airlines said it expects to eliminate about 142,000 plastic bottles from its transpacific operations each year through its partnership with Mananalu, a certified carbon neutral company and 1% for the Planet member.

For every plastic bottle replaced onboard, Mananalu will divert an additional bottle away from oceans and waterways through its work with leading plastic action platform repurpose Global, resulting in an additional 142,000 bottles removed annually.

“We have remained steadfast in our commitment to source more sustainable products for our onboard service,” said Avi Mannis, chief marketing and communications officer at Hawaiian Airlines. “Our Mananalu partnership helps us continue to phase-out single-use plastics and protect our oceans and environment.”

Mananalu has worked to educate consumers about the impact of plastics on the environment since Momoa founded the company in 2019 in collaboration with the Ball Corporation, the world’s largest aluminum producer.

Mananalu packages its water products in BPA-free aluminum, the most recycled material across the globe, with more than 75% of all aluminum produced still utilized today.

It also uses triple-filtered purified drinking water with added electrolytes and a neutral PH of approximately 7, responsibly sourced in the United States for minimal carbon impact.

Consumers can purchase Mananalu products on its website, Amazon, Erewhon Market in southern California, Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide, and Foodland, a HawaiianMiles partner with stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands.



Through the end of April, HawaiianMiles members can also earn one mile per dollar spent on Mananalu products when shopping at any Foodland location.



Hawaiian has made significant investments toward its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, including a pledge to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet modernization, more efficient flying, carbon offsets and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development.

To learn more about Hawaiian Airlines’ sustainability work, click here.