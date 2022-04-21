Maui Business

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi appoints Avi Phookan as Resort Manager

April 21, 2022, 4:25 PM HST
PC: Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi
Avi Phookan. PC: Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi

Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi, has announced the appointment of Avi Phookan as Resort Manager, where he will lead the day-to-day operations at the Resort, along with overseeing rooms, spa, food and beverage and engineering.

A veteran hotelier with international and stateside experience, Phookan joins the Lānaʻi property from the Alaia Belize, where he served as a pre-opening manager for the resort. Prior to that he held a series of progressive roles, starting in food and beverage with the Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman and traveling to properties from Dubai and Doha to New Orleans, Washington, DC and Charleston. 

Born in Assam, India, Phookan graduated from the Insitut Hotelier Cesar Ritz in Switzerland, a dream that began while accompanying his father as he travelled throughout India representing a tea business. Visiting distinct destinations during these visits fuelled his desire to travel and explore the world.  He also holds a certification from the Wharton Business School.

“We are delighted to welcome Avi to Lānaʻi,” said resort General Manager, Alastair McAlpine. “Our AAA Five Diamond Resort truly is a gateway to this secluded paradise, one which offers opportunities to relax, explore and learn. We are confident that Avi’s strong attention to detail, passion for luxury service and appreciation for an authentic sense of place will lead our ʻohana in delivering memorable experiences to our guests.”

PC: Four Seasons Resorts Lānaʻi

