Hui No Ke Ola Pono Administers Spring 2022 Maui Island Oral Health Survey

April 23, 2022, 8:01 PM HST
Hui No Ke Ola Pono, Maui’s Native Hawaiian health care system, administers its “Spring 2022 Maui Island Oral Health Survey” through the month of April 2022.

According to the E Ola Mau A Mau Report of 2019, oral health inequity on Maui persistently affects native Hawaiian children and adults.

HNKOP is dedicated to providing these services and to be part of the solution changing policies to better serve the lāhui. 

HNKOP is conducting the survey to assess the oral health needs for the island of Maui, identifying barriers for people who choose not to seek dental services; and to provide information regarding oral health services available to the public, especially Native Hawaiian communities.

“This survey will help our oral health department align our activities to our mission: to raise the health status of Native Hawaiians.  This survey is but one step towards addressing the oral health disparities found in our local communities,” according to a press release from HNKOP.

