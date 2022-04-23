Maui Arts & Entertainment

Wailuku storytellers inspire art display

April 23, 2022
A public art installation inspired by Wailuku storytellers is on display at the Wailuku Coffee Company in April.

On display are still frames by renown artist Richard O’Connor pulled from his animated films.

Animated short stories and still frames were developed from talk-story sessions with 12 intergenerational members of the community, including Kepa Maly, Lopaka White, Roselle Bailey, Anuhea Yagi, Skippy Hau, Dean Tokishi, Wallette Pellegrino, Kalapana Kollars, Clifford Naeʻole, Hokuao Pellegrino, Gordean Bailey, and Sissy Lake-Farm.

O’Connor was a 2022 Oscar contender for Best Animated Short Film.

He has taught at Parsons School of Design, University of the Arts, and Rhode Island School Design.

An illustration by Taisiya Zaretskaya is part of art on display, arising from interviews with Wailuku residents. The Small Town Big Art display is on public view at the Wailuku Coffee Company in April.
In partnership with Maui County and Hale Hoʻikeʻike at the Bailey House/Maui Historical Society, Small Town Big Art pairs professional artists with community consultants to co-create public art that celebrates Wailuku Town’s history, culture and sense of place.

