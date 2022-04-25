Three people arrested in drug bust at Kīhei home
Three Kīhei residents were arrested during a drug bust at a South Maui home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Officers from the Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team executed search warrants at the Kīhei home at around 9:45 a.m.
As a result, officers recovered 3.22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60.17 grams of heroin, 2.71 grams of Fentanyl powder, 3.56 grams of red Methadone powder, 81 Methadone 40mg pills, 83 Methadone Hydrochloride 10mg pills, three Morphine Sulfate 30mg pills, six Buprenorphine Hydrochloride 8mg pills, two Morphine Sulfate 15mg pills, two suspected M30 Fentanyl pills, three and a half Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride (Sublingual) pills, two Alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of illegal narcotics, and $711 in US Currency.
In addition, officers recovered one switchblade knife, one completed self-manufactured AR-Platform lower receiver with no serial number, one self-manufactured suppressor starter kit, one large 3D Printer, five rolls of 3D printer filament, two Micro Roni Pistol Conversion Kits, 134 live green tip 5.56 caliber ammunition, seven live 9mm caliber ammunition, one self-manufactured Polymer 80 lower receiver pistol kit, eight self-manufactured lower receiver pistol jigs and six self-manufactured AR-Platform lower receiver rifle jigs.
Police arrested: Kaelan Starmer, 29; Alison Hethcote, 59; and Kailani Rush, 26, all of Kīhei.
Kaelan Starmer was arrested and charged with the following:
- One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession of crystal methamphetamine
- Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)
- Two counts of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin
- Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug
- One count of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia
- One count of gun permit
- One count of registered firearms PM
- One count of use of firearm in a felony drug offense
- One count of ownership/possession prohibited – Firearm FC
- One count of switchblades MD
- Two counts of firearm no serial number
- One count of failure to appear
He remains in police custody; bail has been at $252,250.
Alison Hethcote was arrested and charged with:
- One count of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin
- Two counts of first degree promotion a dangerous drug – Sales (other)
- One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession crystal methamphetamine
- Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug
- Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)
- One count of switchblades MD
She remains in police custody; bail has been set at $185,000.
Kailani Rush was arrested and charged with:
- One count of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin
- Two counts of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales (other)
- One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession crystal methamphetamine
- Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug
- Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)
- One count of switchblades MD
She remains in police custody; bail has been set at $185,000.