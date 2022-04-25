PC: Maui Police Department

Three Kīhei residents were arrested during a drug bust at a South Maui home on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Officers from the Crime Reduction Unit and Special Response Team executed search warrants at the Kīhei home at around 9:45 a.m.

As a result, officers recovered 3.22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60.17 grams of heroin, 2.71 grams of Fentanyl powder, 3.56 grams of red Methadone powder, 81 Methadone 40mg pills, 83 Methadone Hydrochloride 10mg pills, three Morphine Sulfate 30mg pills, six Buprenorphine Hydrochloride 8mg pills, two Morphine Sulfate 15mg pills, two suspected M30 Fentanyl pills, three and a half Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride (Sublingual) pills, two Alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of illegal narcotics, and $711 in US Currency.

In addition, officers recovered one switchblade knife, one completed self-manufactured AR-Platform lower receiver with no serial number, one self-manufactured suppressor starter kit, one large 3D Printer, five rolls of 3D printer filament, two Micro Roni Pistol Conversion Kits, 134 live green tip 5.56 caliber ammunition, seven live 9mm caliber ammunition, one self-manufactured Polymer 80 lower receiver pistol kit, eight self-manufactured lower receiver pistol jigs and six self-manufactured AR-Platform lower receiver rifle jigs.

Police arrested: Kaelan Starmer, 29; Alison Hethcote, 59; and Kailani Rush, 26, all of Kīhei.

(L to R) Kaelan Starmer, 29; Alison Hethcote, 59; and Kailani Rush, 26. PC: Maui Police Department

Kaelan Starmer was arrested and charged with the following:

One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession of crystal methamphetamine

Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)

Two counts of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin

Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug

One count of prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia

One count of gun permit

One count of registered firearms PM

One count of use of firearm in a felony drug offense

One count of ownership/possession prohibited – Firearm FC

One count of switchblades MD

Two counts of firearm no serial number

One count of failure to appear

He remains in police custody; bail has been at $252,250.

Alison Hethcote was arrested and charged with:

One count of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin

Two counts of first degree promotion a dangerous drug – Sales (other)

One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession crystal methamphetamine

Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug

Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)

One count of switchblades MD

She remains in police custody; bail has been set at $185,000.

Kailani Rush was arrested and charged with:

One count of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales heroin

Two counts of first degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Sales (other)

One count of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession crystal methamphetamine

Three counts of third degree promotion of a harmful drug – Possession harmful drug

Four counts of third degree promotion of a dangerous drug – Possession (other)

One count of switchblades MD

She remains in police custody; bail has been set at $185,000.