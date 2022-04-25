Molokini Islet off of Maui. PC: DLNR.

A 69-year-old woman from La Mesa, California died after she lost consciousness while on a snorkeling trip to Monokini Islet off Maui.

Police responded to the Kīhei Boat Harbor regarding the report of an unresponsive female at around 9:02 a.m. on Monday, April 26, 2022.

Police say life-saving measures were performed onboard and continued as the Coast Guard transported the female; however, those measures proved unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation reveals no signs of foul play, and the case is currently classified as a miscellaneous accident.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.