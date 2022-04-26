A three-day online County of Maui Government & Nonprofit Career Fair is set to connect prospective employees with employers from May 9-11, followed by an in-person Career Fair from 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, May 12, at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Pāʻina Building.

“Whether you participate virtually or in person, this Career Fair can introduce you to new opportunities that suit your interests, passions and skills,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “As Maui County works toward diversifying and balancing our economy, now is a good time to reassess your career goals, especially those who are interested in public or community service.”

Online topics include: Outlook on Today’s Government and Nonprofit Jobs, May 9; Resources to Move You Forward, May 10; and Platform Training for MCVJF.com, May 11. Speakers will give hour-long presentations from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. May 9; 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 10; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11.

For registration information and a complete schedule of online speakers and topics, go to https://mauicountyvirtualjobfair.com/government-nonprofit-career-fair/. Information is also available at www.MCVJF.com or by calling 808-270-5777.

The May 12 in-person job fair will highlight 10 Maui County departments that have positions readily available and 12 nonprofit agencies looking to fill positions. Also available are Maui American Job Center providers assisting residents with wrap-around services such as SNAP/TANF enrollment, training and education programs, and child care subsidies. SNAP is the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and TANF is federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

The Career Fair is hosted by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Maui American Job Center Hawaiʻi, and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

This virtual and in-person Career Fair is a collaborative event highlighting Maui County government and nonprofit careers. The event features 65 Maui County or government jobs and 75 nonprofit jobs.

Virtual Event: Monday, May 9th-11th

Monday, May 9, 2022

Debbie Cabebe, Exec. Dir. MEO – Keynote Speaker

Linda Puppolo, Executive Director, Maui County Workforce Development – Moderator “Live Panel”

Juli Patao, Associate Professor Cooperative Education / CareerLink Director “Internships & Opportunities”

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Ka’ala Souza – “Skills are the New Currency”

Karen Arakawa – Maui County Business Resource Center

David Daly, MEO – Entrepreneurial Training Overview

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

mauicountyvirtualjobfair.com Platform Training

Employer 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Job seekers 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

In-Person Event: Thursday, May 12, 2022

UHMC, Pā’ina Building, In-Person Career Fair, 3-6 p.m.

For resources and information go to www.MCVJF.com or call 808-270-5777