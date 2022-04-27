Kapalua Wine & Food Festival’s Grand Tasting event (pre-pandemic 2018). File courtesy photo.

Tickets are on sale for the 41st Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, with master sommelier Michael Jordan as host. The event takes place on June 9-12 at the Kapalua Resort.

The festival includes interactive wine tasting seminars focusing on topics, including “West Coast is the Best Coast,” “Eternal Brotherhood of Pinot Noir & Napa Valley Originals,” and “How to Taste Like a Master.”

Jordan said the 41st annual festival is a “tribute to renowned, hard-to-find wines and a celebration of this longest running food and wine festival in the country.”

“We have invited top winemakers to feature their most revered vintages and share their love for food and wine in a most intimate and engaging format.”

Jordan is known to be in a select group of experts in the world to have been awarded both master sommelier and certified wine educator diplomas by the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas.

Major sponsors for the 2022 event include Maui Visitors Bureau, Southwest Airlines, Troon Golf/Kapalua, Beam/House of Suntory, FIJI, Kona Brewing Company and the host hotel, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua.

Tickets are on sale now with special pricing on a four-seminar package purchased before April 30.

For additional event information or to purchase tickets, visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com