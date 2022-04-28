Moana Pledge transpacific agreement. PC: courtesy

Mana Pacific, a benefit corporation out of Maui dedicated to accelerating the adoption of renewable energy across the Pacific Island Countries and Territories announced progress towards its goals.

After many meetings with the President of Palau, President Surangel S. Whipps Jr. signed Mana Pacific’s Moana Pledge transpacific agreement which commits to the goal of generating 100% renewable energy by 2032.

During the recently held 7th Our Ocean Conference hosted by the Republic of Palau in partnership with the US, President Whipps announced the Palau’s commitment to renewable energy generation without increasing costs to consumers.

Aligning with this commitment, the Moana Pledge transpacific agreement outlines a commitment to reach renewable energy goals while enhancing overall island resiliency.

By signing, Palau became the first of the Pacific Island Countries and Territories to commit to the non-binding Transpacific Compact designed to accelerate renewable energy growth across the region simultaneously through streamlined project development processes and principles.

“The Moana pledge is all about bringing people together, bringing resources together, and bringing experts to find the best way to chart a sustainable path that ultimately benefits the people by lowering the cost of energy and protecting our planet,” said Mana Pacific Inc’s co-founder and president, John Miller.

Miller reflected on the long-standing effort and development that led to the agreement saying, “By becoming the first country to commit to the Moana Pledge, Palau has taken the first step in a journey of a thousand miles and an example for the rest of the Pacific Islands to follow.”