13 Maui organizations selected for $2.1 M in grant-in-aid funding
Senator Lynn DeCoite of Maui today announced the 13 organizations that were chosen to receive grant-in-aid (GIA) awards from the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.
“For two years during the height of the pandemic, the Legislature has been unable to grant aid to organizations across our state,” said Senator DeCoite (District 7 –Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kahoʻolawe). “This is why I am so pleased to announce a total of $2,188,694 has been allocated to help organizations across our district continue their mpactful work that touches so many lives.”
The 13 organizations that received GIA awards from District 7 include:
- Hālau Ke’alaokamaile ($881,600)
- Pā’ia Youth Council ($550,000)
- Lāna’i Kina’ole ($300,000)
- Hāna Health ($250,000)
- Aloha House, Inc. ($218,754)
- Hāna Laulima Lahui O Ka’u, Inc. ($200,000)
- Moloka’i Wildlife Management, Inc. ($200,000)
- Boys and Girls Club of Maui, Inc. ($190,000)
- Moloka’i Homestead Farmers Alliance ($100,000)
- Maui United Way ($86,429)
- Arc of Maui County, Moloka’i Residence ($78,340)
- Hāna Arts ($10,000)
- Lāna’i Academy of Performing Arts, Inc. ($20,000)
