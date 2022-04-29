LIST: Maui Senate delegation secures $273M in CIP funds for 27 district projects
More than $273 million in capital improvement project funding has been secured for 27 projects in Maui County under the final version of the State’s Supplemental Budget.
Funding includes: $73 million for Kahului Harbor improvements; $45 million for Kahului Airport terminal improvements; $30 million for a new administration building, library, and multi-purpose play court at Pukalani Elementary and Middle schools; and $15 million for a parking facility for Maui Health System.
HB1600 HD1 SD2 was approved by the Senate and House money committees on April 27. The final version of the bill includes $8.7 billion in general funds and $16.9 billion through all methods of funding for the fiscal biennium 2021-2023.
“We are proud to announce that we have secured over $273 million in funding for our beloved communities on Maui, Moloka’i, and Lānaʻi. These funds will go directly towards making necessary improvements to our schools, health centers, housing, and infrastructure while also improving the quality of life for those who call our districts home,” Senators Gilbert Keith-Agaran (District 5 – Wailuku, Waihe‘e, Kahului), Rosalyn Baker (District 6 – South and West Maui), and Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe) said in a joint statement.
CIP funds that were appropriated in the budget include:
- $73,000,000 for Kahului Harbor improvements
- $45,000,000 for Kahului Airport Terminal improvements
- $30,000,000 for a new administration building, library, and multi-purpose play court at Pukalani Elementary
- $20,000,000 for master planning at New Central Maui Elementary and Middle.
- $15,000,000 for Maui Health System parking facility
- $11,030,000 for electrical and athletic facilities improvements at Baldwin High.
- $9,150,000 for Maui Health System Angioplasty suite, Cardiac Catherization Lab, and Neuro-Vascular Center
- $9,000,000 for Leiali‘i Parkway and Highway improvements
- $9,000,000 for Maui Health System capital improvements
- $6,400,000 for various improvements at Maui High
- $6,000,000 for Keokaha cafeteria improvements at Kula Elementary
- $5,000,000 for water and ADA improvements at Makawao Elementary
- $4,850,000 in electrical upgrades and air conditioning improvements at Wailuku Elementary
- $4,280,000 for Kahekili Terrace electrical upgrades and interior repairs
- $4,000,000 for the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Vocational Technology Center
- $3,600,000 for health and safety improvements at King Kamehameha III
- $3,026,000 for athletic facilities at Moloka‘i High
- $3,000,000 for Pūlehunui infrastructure improvements
- $2,500,000 for new classroom building at Kīhei Elementary
- $2,500,000 for air conditioning improvements at Pōmaika‘i Elementary
- $2,000,000 for a girls’ locker room and covered play court at Hāna High and Elementary
- $2,000,000 for a band room at King Kekaulike
- $1,000,000 for fencing at Haʻikū Elementary.
- $1,000,000 for security cameras and land acquisition for expansion at ʻĪao Intermediate
- $600,000 for a covered facility at Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary
- $500,000 for a multipurpose facility at Lahaina Intermediate
- $500,000 for gym renovations at Lāna‘i High