Kahului Harbor/ Hoaloha Park. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

More than $273 million in capital improvement project funding has been secured for 27 projects in Maui County under the final version of the State’s Supplemental Budget.

Funding includes: $73 million for Kahului Harbor improvements; $45 million for Kahului Airport terminal improvements; $30 million for a new administration building, library, and multi-purpose play court at Pukalani Elementary and Middle schools; and $15 million for a parking facility for Maui Health System.

HB1600 HD1 SD2 was approved by the Senate and House money committees on April 27. The final version of the bill includes $8.7 billion in general funds and $16.9 billion through all methods of funding for the fiscal biennium 2021-2023.

“We are proud to announce that we have secured over $273 million in funding for our beloved communities on Maui, Moloka’i, and Lānaʻi. These funds will go directly towards making necessary improvements to our schools, health centers, housing, and infrastructure while also improving the quality of life for those who call our districts home,” Senators Gilbert Keith-Agaran (District 5 – Wailuku, Waihe‘e, Kahului), Rosalyn Baker (District 6 – South and West Maui), and Lynn DeCoite (District 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lana‘i, Kaho‘olawe) said in a joint statement.

CIP funds that were appropriated in the budget include: