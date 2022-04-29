The Maui High School Foundation is seeking nominations for the 11th annual Maui High School Hall of Honor awards.

The Hall of Honor was created in 2011 and annually recognizes individuals with ties to Maui High School who have made outstanding contributions to the legacy of the school and the school community. The deadline for nomination submissions for five awards is May 13.

On May 20, the nominations will be reviewed by the 2022 Hall of Honor selection

committee. The winners will be honored at the 11th Annual Maui High School

Foundation “Hall of Honor Banquet” on Sept. 20. It is the largest fundraising event for the MHS Foundation.

Nominations are being sought for the following awards:

Silversword Heritage Award: An alumnus who is distinguished in life and work.

Award of Excellence Award: An alumnus who has excelled in their field or profession.

Spirit of Maui Award: An alumnus who gave back to the community, who made a difference within the community.

Inspiration Award: A faculty member (not necessarily an alumni) past or present who went above and beyond and made a difference to the students of the school.

Saber Spirit Award: An individual (not necessarily an alumni) who is an unsung hero to the school, possibly volunteered at the school.

The nomination forms are available at mauihighschoolfoundation.com or can be picked up at the high school’s main office.

The completed nomination forms can be submitted online at mauihighschoolfoundation.com; emailed to [email protected]; faxed to 808-873-3010; or mailed to MHS Hall of Honor Committee, 660 S. Lono Ave., Kahului, HI 96732.