Maui Now’s featured jobs for the week of April 24 to 30, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working at the ticket counter and at the gate. Our best Guest Service Agents possess exceptional communication skills, thrive in a fast-paced environment and are willing to lend a helping hand.

Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position

Apply Now

Description: Ramp Agents are responsible for loading and offloading our guests’ baggage, ensuring they are accounted for and well taken care of. They also look out for the safety and well-being of each other, while ensuring our flights arrive and depart on-time. If you’re up for the challenge of physical work and being outdoors, we want to hear from you.

Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Ramp Agent – Kahului position

Apply Now

Description: A Digital Marketing Director must have a deep understanding of how to build brand awareness by employing marketing strategies that affect the consumer market in the digital world. You will own the brand, and get the word out about Allens Plumbing Inc.

By and large, consumers visit our website, look up our reviews, discover our online lead generation presence, and so on, because they have an immediate need. This unexpected need in their life requires that we are in the right position to be there when they need us. They’re reading our website, or they’ve looked up our reviews, because they’re ready to buy.

Learn More

Description: Geolabs is currently offering a great opportunity for a responsible, dedicated individual to join our operation. We are willling to train a qualified applicant. The successful candidate will have strong organizational skills; possess problem solving abilities and keen mathematical and analytical aptitude. The ability to work in a fast-paced, team environment while maintaining strict quality standards.

Learn More

Description: Kokua Realty is looking for a commercial property manager to join our Maui-based team of experts.

If you are customer focused, organized, efficient, and driven to get results, with an aptitude for process improvement, this would be a great fit for you! We are seeking an energetic, friendly, outgoing, dependable person with an excellent work ethic who embraces our core values to STRIVE For Excellence.

Learn More