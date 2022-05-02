Maui News

Benefit golf tournament for Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, June 19

May 2, 2022, 9:30 AM HST
* Updated May 2, 9:31 AM
Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui invite the public to join them for a benefit golf tournament at the Wailea Blue Golf Course on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

The event seeks to honor families on Fatherʻs Day, across all generations through a fun-filled, two-man scramble golf tournament, with prizes and contests across 18 holes of golf.

Fathers and sons, mothers and daughters, grandparents and grandchildren are all invited to register.

All proceeds from this first annual event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui, serving nearly 5,000 Maui keiki each year to realize their full potential to become productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

With six clubhouses across the island, and an annual tuition of $5 per year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui provide an invaluable resource for families.

The golf tournament will have a shotgun start of 12:30 p.m., with registration starting at 11 a.m.

There are limited number of teams available, so advance purchase will be required for participation. Reserve your team of two, family-related golfers today by pasting the following link your browser: www.birdease.com/celebratingohana.

Fatherʻs Day Golf Tournament benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui
