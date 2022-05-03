Molokaʻi patrol officers recovered a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on the Maunaloa Highway on Monday.

According to department reports, officers located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway at the intersection of Oloolo Avenue at around 11:32 p.m. on May 2, 2022.

Upon contact with the male operator, a rifle case was observed on the front passenger seat.

Officers recovered a loaded .22 rifle with four rounds of ammunition within the magazine, two rounds of ammunition, 9.70 grams of Marijuana, .21 grams of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia associated with the use and distribution of narcotics.

The 42-year-old man from Kaunakakai was arrested on suspicion of ownership/possession of a prohibited firearm, and third degree promotion of a dangerous drug. He was transported to the Molokaʻi Police Station without incident and was later released pending investigation.