A leaked draft opinion indicates that the US Supreme Court may overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion across the nation. Politico broke the news Monday afternoon, and has since published a statement from Chief Justice John Roberts, confirming the document is real, and ordering an investigation into the breach.

Given the additional powers this potential decision would yield to state and territorial legislatures, 53 Democratic State Parties signed on to jointly offer a statement in an effort to protect the rights that remain.

The letter states: “Across America, our State Democratic Parties will work tirelessly to recruit, train, and support Democratic candidates for state and federal office who will fight for the right to abortion. We encourage our federal legislators to codify Roe immediately. We cannot and will not wait.”

Meanwhile, the Senate Women’s Legislative Caucus, co-chaired by Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani and Senator Rosalyn H. Baker of Maui, issued a statement, speaking out against the US Supreme Court’s draft opinion, saying that they are “appalled and deeply angered,” by it.

“A woman’s right to choose is a fundamental right that must be protected at all costs. As a caucus, we will continue to fight at every level of government to ensure that everyone has complete autonomy over their own body,” the senators said, calling the document an “assault” on the right to choose.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In a statement issued this afternoon, Governor David Ige said the landmark Roe v. Wade decision made by the US Supreme Court in 1973 “was the right decision.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He said, “Any action to overturn the ruling is wrong. The State of Hawaiʻi and I, personally, support womenʻs reproductive rights, and a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions. No matter what the Supreme Court decides, I will fight to ensure a woman’s right to choose in the state of Hawaiʻi.”