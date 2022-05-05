Maui News

Piʻilani Highway still impassable between Kaupō and Kīpahulu, Mile 35.5-37

May 5, 2022, 7:54 AM HST
A vehicle is mired in mud and debris Tuesday on Piʻilani Highway near mile marker 35. PC: County of Maui.

Motorists are advised that the Piʻilani Highway in East Maui remains impassable because of landslides and road damage caused by recent heavy rains.  

As of late Wednesday afternoon, a 1.5 mile stretch of highway remained closed from mile 35.5 in Kaupō to mile 37 in Kīpahulu.

The Department of Public Works conducted a survey of damage to culverts on Tuesday, and reported good progress in making repairs yesterday, but the highway remains closed until further notice.

Residents are now able to travel as far as the Lelekea culvert from the Hāna side of the highway, but motorists are not able to make it through the closed portion of the highway, which remains closed until further notice. 

“I urge everyone to enter and exit Hāna by way of Pāʻia and Haʻikū on Hāna Highway while our Maui County Highways Division crews work to clear landslides and make necessary road repairs to Piʻilani Highway on the southern side of Haleakalā,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release update. “Crews are working diligently. But there is significant road damage, and repairs will take time. We thank motorists for their patience and understanding.”

Road closure signs have been posted to advise motorists not to venture into the area. 

Highways Superintendent Paul Barany stands near a culvert washout Tuesday near mile marker 36. PC: County of Maui.

