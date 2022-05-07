Kā‘anapali Kai Course, Hole 12.

Powered by a final round 64 on the Kā‘anapali Kai Course, Raya Nakao’s (Punahou) two-day score of 131 (-9) set a new scoring record in the 2022 Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HSAA) Girls Golf Championship sponsored by the David S. Ishii Foundation. Nakao’s performance surpasses Stephanie Kono’s 2006 record (136) by five shots.

Punahou’s Raya Nakao tees off on No. 3

Nakao finished nine shots ahead of Kara Kaneshiro (Kalani), who came in solo second at even-par. A three-way tie for third (+3) included Kirsten Hall (Kamehameha – Kapalama), Eunice Han (Mid-Pacific Institute) and 2019 defending champion Leia Chung (Leilehua).

“We always preach to Raya to hit fairways and greens, and putts will drop with time,” said Punahou Head Golf Coach, Ian Parrish. “She was fabulous today. We are incredibly proud of her new state record.”

Nakao also won the 2022 ILH Golf Championship and placed second in the 2022 Hawaii State Amateur Championship, the 2021 North and South Junior Amateur and the 2021 Jenny K Wilson Invitational.

Nakao’s win is the 13 th Girls Individual Championship for Punahou. Her triumph comes full circle. Assistant Head Coach, Anne Umemura, captured three Individual Championships (1994, ’95, ’97) during her time as a student at Punahou.

Punahou wins the Girls Team Championship

In the Girls Team Championship, the Buff ‘N Bleu dynasty grew even stronger as Punahou (ILH) captured their 12 th title with a 431 (+11). Kalani (OIA) finished with three players in the top ten, propelling the Lady Falcons to a second-place finish just three shots back at 434 (+14). Baldwin (MIL) and Mililani (OIA) tied for third at 455 (+35).

Kara Kaneshiro’s (Kalani) final round 69 (-1) propelled her to a second place finish

“After a two-year break, we were overjoyed to bring back the state championships,” said tournament namesake and Hawaii golf legend, David S. Ishii. “Kā‘anapali’s Kai Course was a wonderful venue, and provided plenty of excitement for players and fans alike.”

Next up, the HHSAA Boys Golf Championships will be contested at Royal Kā‘anapali on May 9–10.

The first round begins at 7:00 a.m. on split tees. Fans can attend for free, with walking spectators encouraged.