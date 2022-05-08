Seabury Hall semifinal. PC: Jan LGP / Janlisa

Two players from Seabury Hall on Maui were named to the Division II Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team.

Thomas Russell and Tyler Russell were the only Maui players to make the roster, with the remaining slots filled by Pearl City.

The Pearl City Chargers defeated the Seabury Spartans 3-1 in the Division II championship game, (31-29,22-25,25-21,25-22). The match was played before a crowd of 300 at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Saturday night.

Short Box Score (courtesy HHSAA)

Seabury Spartans (8-3, 2-1 HHSAA) (Kills-aces-blocks) – Thomas Russell 22-1-1; Tyler Russell 20-1-2; Ethan Palmer 8-0-1; Blaze Potratz 7-0-2; Anthony Martin 4-0-3; Luca Connor 1-1-2; Totals 62-3-6.0. (Assists) – Luca Connor 59. (Dig leaders) – Tyler Russell 26; Thomas Russell 18; Ethan Palmer 12

Pearl City Chargers (14-2, 3-0 HHSAA) (Kills-aces-blocks) – Seei-Tofi, Fati 16-0-2; Kaneakua, Keahi 15-1-4; Taimanao, Tiandrew 6-0-4; Sataraka, Sile 5-0-3; Ronquilio, Christian 4-0-4; Long, Ethan 1-0-10; Totals 47-1-14.0. (Assists) – Ronquilio, Christian 37. (Dig leaders) – Williams, Tyrus 27; Ronquilio, Christian 19; Seei-Tofi, Fati 14; Keaunui, Tyson 10

Seabury defeated LeJardin 3-0 in the quarterfinals, and defeated Nānākuli 3-2 in the semifinals to advance to the DII championship.

The Spartans last appeared in the state final eight years ago, and won the title in 2010. This was the first state tournament held since 2019, with COVID-19 related cancelations in 2020 and 2021.

In Division I, Punahou defeated Maoanalua 3-0, capturing the state title.

HHSAA Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team

Division I:

Riley Haine, Punahou

Keaukaiokaiwi Tavare Thompson, Punahou

Keanu Kawaa, Moanalua

Christian Tafao, Moanalua

Keegan Au Yuen, Punahou

Braydon Simmons, Punahou

Most Outstanding Player – Aiden Tune, Punahou

Division II:

Keahi Kaneakua (Pearl City)

Thomas Russell (Seabury Hall)

Tiandrew Taimanao (Pearl City)

Tyler Russell (Seabury Hall)

Chrisitan Ronquilio (Pearl City)

Tyrus Williams (Pearl City)

Most Outstanding Player – Fati Seei-Tofi (Pearl City)