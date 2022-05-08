Maui News

Two Seabury Hall players named to Division II HHSAA Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team

By Wendy Osher
 May 8, 2022, 6:41 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Seabury Hall semifinal. PC: Jan LGP / Janlisa

Two players from Seabury Hall on Maui were named to the Division II Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team.

Thomas Russell and Tyler Russell were the only Maui players to make the roster, with the remaining slots filled by Pearl City.

The Pearl City Chargers defeated the Seabury Spartans 3-1 in the Division II championship game, (31-29,22-25,25-21,25-22). The match was played before a crowd of 300 at the Neal Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu on Saturday night.

Short Box Score (courtesy HHSAA)

  • Seabury Spartans (8-3, 2-1 HHSAA) (Kills-aces-blocks) – Thomas Russell 22-1-1; Tyler Russell 20-1-2; Ethan Palmer 8-0-1; Blaze Potratz 7-0-2; Anthony Martin 4-0-3; Luca Connor 1-1-2; Totals 62-3-6.0. (Assists) – Luca Connor 59. (Dig leaders) – Tyler Russell 26; Thomas Russell 18; Ethan Palmer 12
  • Pearl City Chargers (14-2, 3-0 HHSAA) (Kills-aces-blocks) – Seei-Tofi, Fati 16-0-2; Kaneakua, Keahi 15-1-4; Taimanao, Tiandrew 6-0-4; Sataraka, Sile 5-0-3; Ronquilio, Christian 4-0-4; Long, Ethan 1-0-10; Totals 47-1-14.0. (Assists) – Ronquilio, Christian 37. (Dig leaders) – Williams, Tyrus 27; Ronquilio, Christian 19; Seei-Tofi, Fati 14; Keaunui, Tyson 10

Seabury defeated LeJardin 3-0 in the quarterfinals, and defeated Nānākuli 3-2 in the semifinals to advance to the DII championship.

The Spartans last appeared in the state final eight years ago, and won the title in 2010. This was the first state tournament held since 2019, with COVID-19 related cancelations in 2020 and 2021.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Division I, Punahou defeated Maoanalua 3-0, capturing the state title.

HHSAA Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team

Boys Volleyball All-Tournament Team

Division I:

  • Riley Haine, Punahou
  • Keaukaiokaiwi Tavare Thompson, Punahou
  • Keanu Kawaa, Moanalua
  • Christian Tafao, Moanalua
  • Keegan Au Yuen, Punahou
  • Braydon Simmons, Punahou
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Most Outstanding Player – Aiden Tune, Punahou

Division II:

  • Keahi Kaneakua (Pearl City)
  • Thomas Russell (Seabury Hall)
  • Tiandrew Taimanao (Pearl City)
  • Tyler Russell (Seabury Hall)
  • Chrisitan Ronquilio (Pearl City)
  • Tyrus Williams (Pearl City)

Most Outstanding Player – Fati Seei-Tofi (Pearl City)

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council Approves 6 2m To Protect 257 Acres Above Maʻalaea 2Korean Style Vons Chicken Expands On Maui With New Kihei Location 3Staycations No More Maui Hotel Room Rates Remain High So Residents Look Elsewhere 4Maui Median Sales Price Breaks Record At 1 2m Home Inventory Hits New Low 5Product And Food Truck Vendor Applications Available For Made In Maui County Festival 6Revenues Return Amid Unusual Legislative Session After Two Years Of Covid Hardships