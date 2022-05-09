Gratitude notes to Maui nurses at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. PC: County of Maui

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino recognized National Hospital Week and National Nurses Week during a recent visit to the Maui Memorial Medical Center.

In celebration of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6-12, 2022, Mayor Victorino honored nurses saying they “have continuously served with resiliency and strength during this prolonged period of uncertainty due to COVID-19.”

“Our nurses chose to come to work despite the many unknowns, risking their own health and safety to ensure their patients have the best care in a safe environment and we acknowledges our nurses who, with each surge of COVID-19, provide exceptional care every day without hesitation,” the mayor said in a social media post.

“National Nurses Week takes place just once a year, at the time of Florence Nightingale’s birthday; but we are incredibly grateful every single day for our nurses, their dedication and their service,” he said.

National Hospital Week recognition at the Maui Memorial Medical Center. PC: County of Maui

In recognition of National Hospital Week, which runs from May 8-14, 2022, Mayor Victorino acknowledged those who work at the Maui Memorial Medical Center and Outpatient Clinic, Kula Hospital, Kula Clinic and Lānaʻi Community Hospital.

He noted that National Hospital Week recognizes the challenges health care workers experienced and overcame, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Victorino extended thanks to hospital workers, both clinical and non-clinical, calling them “health care heroes.”

Maui Memorial Center was recently awarded honors by the American Heart Association for heart and stroke care, and Maui Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic team administered more than 83,000 doses, to date, according to county officials.

“National Hospital Week and the 2022 theme ‘We Are Health Care’ acknowledges all health care workers who provide safe care with compassion, dignity, and respect,” according to Mayor Victorino.