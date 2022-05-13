Maui Arts & Entertainment

Kanekoa plans US tour, begins show on home island of Maui

By Gary Kubota
 May 13, 2022, 9:14 AM HST
* Updated May 13, 9:20 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Kanekoa has tour dates for California, Nevada and Alaska, including three days in Anaheim.

The ʻukulele-powered jam-rock bank Kanekoa plan to launch their summer national tour on their home island outside, under the stars at Gilligans Bar & Grill on Maui.

The tour starts on May 28, 2022 from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Kanekoa.live under “tour.”

These seasoned musicians have been performing to sold-out audiences on Maui. Bill Kreutzman from the Grateful Dead has called Kanekoa, “The Hawaiian Grateful Dead.”

Their latest release, “Songs from the Great Disruption,” is redefining the potential of the ʻukulele.

Its album is produced by multi-Grammy winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and features such prominent artists as; Jake Shimabukuro, Amy Hānaialiʻi, John Cruz, Steve Berlin, G Love, Tavana, Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Eric Gilliom and Kumu Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Their latest album is at Kanekoa.live.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tour mainland dates include:

California

  • Anaheim Convention Center – June 3, 4, 5
  • ITC Western Hawaiian Lūʻau in Monterey – June 17
  • Peri’s Silver Dollar in Fairfax – June 18
  • Piccolo Pavilion in Menke Park in Madera – June 19
  • Smileys Schooner Saloon in Bolinas – June 23

Nevada

  • Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill in Nevada City – June 24
  • Crystal Bay Casino, in Crystal Bay, Nevada – June 25
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Alaska

  • Creekbend Cafe in Hope, Alaska – July 2

Following the Alaska performance, Kanekoa heads back to Hawaiʻi, performing at the Pro Arts Playhouse on Maui on July 30, Kahilu Theatre on the Big Island on Aug. 13, Blue Note in Honolulu on Aug. 14, and back to Gilligans Bar & Grill on Maui on Sept. 10.

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 12-May 18 and click here.

 Gary Kubota
Gary Kubota, an associate writer with MauiNow.com, has worked as a staff news writer with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and The Maui News. He lives on Maui. He’s also been an editor/business manager with the Lahaina News. He’s received national and regional journalism awards — a National Press Club Citation of Merit and Walter Cronkite Best In The West, among them.
Read Full Bio

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Firefighters Battle Multiple Brush Fires In Central Maui 2Report Show Rent Prices Spiked 41 On Maui Residents Worry About Finding A Place 3Wailuku Fire Results In Evacuation Of Homes On Kamaile Street Closure Of Kahekili Highway 4Brush Fire Forces Closure Of Maui Veterans Highway Near Puʻunene Armory 5Maui Brush Fire At Pulehu Road Results In Road Closure 6Real Property Tax Rates Surface For Discussion In Maui Council On Friday