Kanekoa has tour dates for California, Nevada and Alaska, including three days in Anaheim.

The ʻukulele-powered jam-rock bank Kanekoa plan to launch their summer national tour on their home island outside, under the stars at Gilligans Bar & Grill on Maui.

The tour starts on May 28, 2022 from 8 to 10 p.m. For more information including tickets, go to Kanekoa.live under “tour.”

These seasoned musicians have been performing to sold-out audiences on Maui. Bill Kreutzman from the Grateful Dead has called Kanekoa, “The Hawaiian Grateful Dead.”

Their latest release, “Songs from the Great Disruption,” is redefining the potential of the ʻukulele.

Its album is produced by multi-Grammy winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos and features such prominent artists as; Jake Shimabukuro, Amy Hānaialiʻi, John Cruz, Steve Berlin, G Love, Tavana, Uncle George Kahumoku Jr., Eric Gilliom and Kumu Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett.

Their latest album is at Kanekoa.live.

Tour mainland dates include:

California

Anaheim Convention Center – June 3, 4, 5

ITC Western Hawaiian Lūʻau in Monterey – June 17

Peri’s Silver Dollar in Fairfax – June 18

Piccolo Pavilion in Menke Park in Madera – June 19

Smileys Schooner Saloon in Bolinas – June 23

Nevada

Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill in Nevada City – June 24

Crystal Bay Casino, in Crystal Bay, Nevada – June 25

Alaska

Creekbend Cafe in Hope, Alaska – July 2

Following the Alaska performance, Kanekoa heads back to Hawaiʻi, performing at the Pro Arts Playhouse on Maui on July 30, Kahilu Theatre on the Big Island on Aug. 13, Blue Note in Honolulu on Aug. 14, and back to Gilligans Bar & Grill on Maui on Sept. 10.

