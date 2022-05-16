Maui News

Hundreds of people attended the third Maui Economic Opportunity Abilities Awareness Fair, an event with nearly 30 organizations that sheds light on how to accept people with disabilities, according to a news release.

The fair was held April 30 at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center.

Organized by MEO’s Maui Independent Living Center, the fair had entertainment, informational booths and other features. 

The goal of the fair was to bring better understanding and acceptance of persons with disabilities. 

Comprehensive Service Center of Oahu and project coordinator Rosalind Kia were honored for their advocacy of people with disabilities in Hawaii.

Ed Kanoi of KPOA served as emcee. Entertainment was provided by 30-member Zenshin Daiko, Get-up and Dance country line dancers and DJ Jose Castro of JamN J Productions.

Nearly 30 public, private and nonprofit organizations staffed tables at the fair. They included Mental Health America Hawaii, ARC of Maui, Ka Lima O Maui, Maui County Office on Aging, Maui Health System, Horizons Academy, Easter Seals of Hawaii-Maui, United Health Care and others.

The Maui Independent Living Center helps those with disabilities maintain their independence by connecting them to services. For more information, call (808) 243-4362.

