Maui High School students Sophia Otsuka, Brooklyn Jones, Leanne Orsono and Jessica Mae Castillo are awarded scholarships by the Rotary Club of Kahului. Photo Courtesy

The Rotary Club of Kahului awarded $16,000 worth of college scholarships last week to four Maui High School graduates.

“We are honored to announce this year’s scholarship recipients as they represent Maui’s bright future leaders,” said Tony Krieg, president of the Kahului Rotary Club. “We look forward to watching them grow into productive members of our community.”

The scholarship recipients:

Leanne Orsono: $10,000 from the Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation’s Joanna L. Sullivan Scholarship. Orsono plans to attend University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Jessica Mae Castillo: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend UH at Mānoa

Brooklyn Jones: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend Brown University.

Sophia Otsuka: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend Pacific University.

This year, the annual Rotary Club of Kahului scholarships are sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin, Atlas Insurance Agency, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Bob & Alana Lee and the Michael H Lyons II `Ohana.