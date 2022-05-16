Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Rotary Club of Kahului awards $16,000 in scholarships to four Maui High graduates
A
A
A
The Rotary Club of Kahului awarded $16,000 worth of college scholarships last week to four Maui High School graduates.
“We are honored to announce this year’s scholarship recipients as they represent Maui’s bright future leaders,” said Tony Krieg, president of the Kahului Rotary Club. “We look forward to watching them grow into productive members of our community.”
The scholarship recipients:
- Leanne Orsono: $10,000 from the Hawaiʻi Rotary Youth Foundation’s Joanna L. Sullivan Scholarship. Orsono plans to attend University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.
- Jessica Mae Castillo: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend UH at Mānoa
- Brooklyn Jones: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend Brown University.
- Sophia Otsuka: $2,000 from the Michael H. Lyons Scholarship. She plans to attend Pacific University.
This year, the annual Rotary Club of Kahului scholarships are sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin, Atlas Insurance Agency, Hawaiʻi Petroleum, Bob & Alana Lee and the Michael H Lyons II `Ohana.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Police Launch Tint And Tires Campaign On May 16 2Free Training For High Demand Jobs Available At Uh Community Colleges 3300 Participate In Maui Rally For Abortion Rights 4Hawaiʻi Kaiser Clinicians Poised To Strike Over Dangerous Lack In Mental Health Services 5Breaking Trio With Criminal History Arrested In Connection With 6 Maui Brush Fires 6Maui Now Survey Respondents Divided On Easing Regulations To Create More Housing Majority Think County Can Do More To Address Over Tourism