Maui Police Week Memorial Service 2022: officers, park ranger, federal agent honored

May 18, 2022, 2:30 PM HST
Video Credit: County of Maui

Hawaiʻi’s law enforcement officers from city, county, state, military and federal agencies who died while protecting and serving the people of Hawaiʻi are being honored this week.

A ceremony was held at the Wailuku Police Station on Wednesday, honoring five officers, a US National Park Ranger, and a US special agent killed in the line of duty in Maui County.

The seven honored include:

  • Officer Harry Fung (Nov. 19, 1941)
  • Officer Frank A.F. Kong (July 11, 1952)
  • Sergeant William F. Roback Sr. (April 13, 1958)
  • Officer Gene V. Williams (Aug. 9, 1999)
  • Officer Cerilo Agarano Jr. (Nov. 9, 1999)
  • US National Park, Haleakalā Ranger Suzanne Roberts (Sept. 14, 2004)
  • Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Special Agent John Bost III (July 28, 2020) 
On average, a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States every 63 hours, according to 2017 information compiled by the Hawaiʻi Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation.

Mayor Victorino spoke at today’s memorial service acknowledging the Police Week proclamation signed 60 years ago by then President Kennedy. “Fast-forward to today and 25 to 40 thousand law enforcement officers gather in Washington, D.C. to honor their fallen colleagues. Events include the National Police Officers Memorial Service, a candlelight vigil, seminars and receptions. It is a time for remembrance of those lost along the way in the line of duty,” said Mayor Victorino.

“We recognize Police Week 2022 to honor the service and sacrifice of those law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty while protecting our communities and safeguarding our democracy and we are deeply grateful for the important role that police officers perform in the protection of our communities,” he said.

There are more than 800,000 law enforcement officers serving across the United States, including members of the Maui Police Department.

“We respect the time-honored tradition of service that our law enforcement officers perform with valor and distinction and each year the Maui Police Department pays tribute to the more than 23,000 law enforcement officers in the United States, including our own officers in the County of Maui, who have made the ultimate sacrifice and been killed in the line of duty,” said Mayor Victorino.

