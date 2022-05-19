Nominees for 2022 Outstanding Older Americans in Maui County. (clockwise, top left) Patrick Constantino of Makawao, Matthew Kailihou of Wailuku, Ernest (Ernie) Rezents of Makawao, Daniel (Gundi) Dancil of Makawao, Cynthia Sagawa of Lānaʻi City, JoAnn Rockwell of Lahaina, Michael (Mike) Moran of Kīhei, Francis Sinenci of Hāna, and Mabel Sakuma of Wailuku.

The Office on Aging will recognize nine finalists for the 2022 Outstanding Older Americans in Maui County awards.

The recognition program is held each May in conjunction with Older Americans Month to recognize elders across the nation for their extraordinary efforts and contributions to society.

Nominees had to be 65 years of age or older and a resident of Maui County. Any individual, club or organization was invited to nominate candidates for the award. Previous winners are not eligible.

This years finalists include:

Cynthia Sagawa of Lānaʻi City, JoAnn Rockwell of Lahaina, Mabel Sakuma of Wailuku,

of Lānaʻi City, of Lahaina, of Wailuku, Patrick Constantino of Makawao, Daniel (Gundi) Dancil of Makawao, Ernest (Ernie) Rezents of Makawao, Francis Sinenci of Hāna, Matthew Kailihou of Wailuku, and Michael (Mike) Moran of Kīhei.

Older Americans Month was established in 1963 by President John F. Kennedy and the members of the National Council of Senior Citizens, “Senior Citizens Month” was created to acknowledge the contributions of past and current older persons to the country every year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since then, every President has issued a formal proclamation to pay tribute to older persons in our communities. Now known as “Older Americans Month,” it is celebrated across the country through ceremonies, events, fairs, and other similar activities every May.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Administration on Community Living has given this year the theme: “Age My Way.”

This year’s award ceremony takes place tomorrow, Friday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the J. Walter Cameron Center back courtyard. Attendance is by invitation only and reservations are required to attend.