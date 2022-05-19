Starting today, Thursday, May 19, 2022, and continuing through the Memorial Day holiday, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. The public can expect to see an increase in police presence utilizing unmarked vehicles.

“Officers will be looking for impaired drivers at various locations to address the dangerous and often deadly consequences of impaired driving over the high school graduation and Memorial Day weekend,” police said in a press release announcement.

Police say they will take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. “Our goal is to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” police said.

The Maui Police Department’s DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep roadways safe by following these tips: