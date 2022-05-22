Maui News

Maui Cancer Resources offers Cancer Support Group

May 22, 2022, 6:39 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Maui Cancer Resources offers a Cancer Support Group with sessions to inspire, empower, and stay connected to the community.

Meetings are every two weeks with cancer survivor Dena Jackson, and life coach and Dr. B.

Participants are invited to share tips and wisdom to help others on the journey, while creating a community of friends.

“The beauty of this particular support group is our dedication to lift each other up and support and champion for one another. This group is about empowerment in a time when we are the most vulnerable,” according to organizers. “Cancer is a lonely disease, and you need to count on yourself and your strength and your perseverance to get through. It is a personal challenge, and one where you can decide just how you are going to handle it. This is when you really get to know yourself. With a group like MCR we stand behind each other, holding each other up, giving encouragement to keep going and going strong.”

The group is comprised of people on all different parts of the journey. The group provides support to cheer each other on, give tips, share experiences, provide encouragement and share in honesty and truth.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All are welcome, and all are accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Helpful links:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Council State Set Aside Money To Buy 257 Acres In Maʻalaea But Developer Beats Them To It 2Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 3Maui Hospital Updates Visitor Policy Due To Rising Covid 19 Positivity Rates 4Maui Classification Moves To High Level Of Covid 19 Community Level Transmission 54 7 Earthquake Beneath Hualalai Volcano On Hawaiʻi Island Caused By Slip Along Fault No Tsunami Generated 6Maui Police Vehicle Thefts And Burglaries Are Up Rape Is Down