Minit Medical will be administering free COVID-19 tests on Maui Countyʻs free COVID-19 testing program. Photo Credit: County of Maui

In partnership with the County of Maui, Minit Medical Urgent Care continues to offer free testing for COVID-19 at locations in Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina. The reminder was issued today by the County of Maui amid rising case counts.

“… Everyone should remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 and get tested immediately if they have symptoms or five days after being in close contact with an infected person,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release today.

US residents can pre-register for a free COVID-19 test with Minit Medical Urgent Care by visiting https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Free Maui testing locations are at:

Central Maui: 270 Dairy Road, in parking area next to the former Pier 1 store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday

South Maui: 1280 S. Kīhei Road, behind Ace Hardware, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

West Maui: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday If you have any problem pre-registering, call 808-667-6161 ext: 6 or email [email protected] for help and more information.

In partnership with the Department of Health, the County of Maui has distributed approximately 45,000 at home COVID-19 test kits over the past month to nonprofits, public health agencies and medical providers across Maui County to assist residents with access to testing resources.

The federal government recently announced that additional free at-home COVID-19 tests are available to US households. Maui County residents in need are encouraged to go to COVIDTests.gov to order.

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination resources, visit www.mauinuistrong.info/ or www.hawaiicovid19.com.