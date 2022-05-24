Maui Coronavirus Updates

Free COVID-19 testing still available

May 24, 2022, 11:27 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Minit Medical will be administering free COVID-19 tests on Maui Countyʻs free COVID-19 testing program. Photo Credit: County of Maui

In partnership with the County of Maui, Minit Medical Urgent Care continues to offer free testing for COVID-19 at locations in Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina. The reminder was issued today by the County of Maui amid rising case counts.

“… Everyone should remain vigilant against the spread of COVID-19 and get tested immediately if they have symptoms or five days after being in close contact with an infected person,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release today.

US residents can pre-register for a free COVID-19 test with Minit Medical Urgent Care by visiting https://www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19.

Free Maui testing locations are at:

  • Central Maui: 270 Dairy Road, in parking area next to the former Pier 1 store, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
  • South Maui: 1280 S. Kīhei Road, behind Ace Hardware, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
  • West Maui: 1840 Honoapiʻilani Highway, Lahaina Civic Center, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday If you have any problem pre-registering, call 808-667-6161 ext: 6 or email [email protected] for help and more information. 

In partnership with the Department of Health, the County of Maui has distributed approximately 45,000 at home COVID-19 test kits over the past month to nonprofits, public health agencies and medical providers across Maui County to assist residents with access to testing resources.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The federal government recently announced that additional free at-home COVID-19 tests are available to US households. Maui County residents in need are encouraged to go to COVIDTests.gov to order.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination resources, visit www.mauinuistrong.info/ or www.hawaiicovid19.com.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Respond To Brush Fire Near Maui Lani Golf Course In Kahului 2Law Enforcement Arrest Three On Maui For Alleged Electronic Enticement Of A Child 3Man Injured By Accidental Discharge Of Firearm At Kula Home 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2022 5Maui Police Administer Narcan To Revive Teen In Response To Possible Opioid Overdose 6Four Maui County Students Receive Josh And Souk Jerman Foundation Scholarships