The youngest musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award in the jazz category is performing at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center Thursday, May 26, starting at 7:30 p.m.

At age 18, Joey Alexander, profiled by 60 Minutes and the New York Times, has completed several albums including original songs.

“There has never been anyone…who could play like that at his age,” said Wynton Marsalis, trumpeter and Jazz at Lincoln Center leader.

Ken Norris, long-time host of Maui radio program “Jazz Metropolis,” said Alexander’s performance on the Valley Isle is a great opportunity for jazz lovers. “I think it’s a phenomenal thing,” he said.

Alexander’s latest album “Origin” has just been released this month, and reviews have been positive.

Alexander’s music includes original work and personalized interpretations of classic songs.

He was born in Bali, Indonesia and taught himself to play jazz piano by listening to his father’s recording collection.

He’s been performing professionally since 2013 when he was invited by Marsalis to perform at a Lincoln Center Gala.

He has received three Grammy nominations – one for Best Jazz Instrumental and two for Best Improvised Jazz Solo.

He’s performed with Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding at the Obama White House, for President Bill Clinton at the Arthur Ashe Learning Center Gala, at the Grand Old Opry, the Apollo Theatre, and at Carnegie Hall.

