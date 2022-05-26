Maui News
Hāna Highway partially closed in Kahului due to motor vehicle accident
Update: 6 a.m., May 26, 2022
As of 6 a.m., the Hāna Highway is now open for traffic in the eastbound direction. The highway remains closed in the westbound direction following a motor vehicle accident reported at around 5:42 a.m.
Previous post:
The Hāna Highway is closed in both directions between Airport Access Road and Hansen Road in Kahului due to a motor vehicle accident.
Maui police are redirecting west bound traffic down Hansen Road and East bound traffic onto Hoʻokele Street.
The closure went into effect at around 5:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.
