Update: 6 a.m., May 26, 2022

As of 6 a.m., the Hāna Highway is now open for traffic in the eastbound direction. The highway remains closed in the westbound direction following a motor vehicle accident reported at around 5:42 a.m.

Previous post:

The Hāna Highway is closed in both directions between Airport Access Road and Hansen Road in Kahului due to a motor vehicle accident.

Maui police are redirecting west bound traffic down Hansen Road and East bound traffic onto Hoʻokele Street.

The closure went into effect at around 5:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.