The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. has awarded nine high school seniors from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi scholarship awards in its annual Legacy Scholarship Program.

The students were among 59 recipients across the state, including one from each qualifying public and independent school in Hawaiʻi, who received scholarships based on academic achievement, community service and financial need. In total, the Foundation awarded $217,000 to students throughout the state in its Legacy Scholarship Program this year.

Natalie Dziuban of King Kekaulike High School

Natalie Dziuban of King Kekaulike High School was awarded a $6,000 Directors’ Award. The daughter of Marcia and Bryan Dziuban, Dziuban was an active participant in her school’s Key Club, founded the first Maui County Red Cross Club and mainained an excellent academic record throughout high school. She also participated in the school’s Track and Field and Paddling teams and will attend the University of Michigan in the Fall.

$3,000 scholarships from Maui District public schools



















Kaylee Cordeiro of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School is the daughter of Sandee and Glenn Cordeiro. An active participant in student government, and a member of the Cross Country and Track and Field teams at school, Cordeiro will attend the University of Hawai`i at Manoa in the Fall.

Temiʻi Pua of Hāna High & Elementary School is the daughter of Fushia and Thomas Pua. She was an Island Scholars awardee for personifying and perpetuating Hawaiian values and earned academic distinction on her school’s Honor Roll for all 4 years. Pua will attend the University of Hawai`i at Hilo in September.

Kathryn Hussey of Lahainaluna High School is the daughter of Laura and Martin Hussey. Hussey earned a place on the school’s honor roll for academic excellence throughout high school, was a National Honor Society member and actively participated in HOSA, an organization dedicated to promoting leadership and interest in health care fields. Hussey will attend Colorado State University this Fall.

Mark Ruaburo of Lāna’i High & Elementary School is the son of Flormalyn and Jerry Ruaburo. He was active in student government as class Vice President, Treasurer and enjoyed participating in Volleyball and cross-country activities while at school. He will attend Hesston College in September.

Sophia Otsuka of Maui High School is the daughter of Olivia and Christopher Otsuka. A National Merit Semifinalist, Otsuka was an active participant in several Maui Math League competitions, was a member of various clubs at school, including its Interact Club, and played on the Varsity Girls’ Basketball team. She will attend Pacific University.

$3,000 scholarships from the Hawaiʻi Association of Independent Schools











Ku’umakalehiwaonalani Ruidas of Kamehameha Schools – Maui is the daughter of Kekane and Dion Ruidas. Winner of the Papa ‘Olelo Award for Hawaiian Language excellence in 9th grade, Ku’u maintained a place on the principal’s List for academic excellence for several years, was captain of the Varsity Girls’ Basketball team and enjoyed other service activities in her community. She will attend Montana State University in Bozeman.

Grace Martin of Maui Preparatory Academy is the daughter of Amy Wisthoff-Martin and Daniel Martin. Winner of several awards for academic excellence and a member of the National Honor Society, Martin was also active in the school’s Rotary Interact Club, the Science Olympiad, Hula Club and Golf team. Martin will attend Brown University in September.

Luc Guidroz of Seabury Hall is the son of Rukhsanna and Leonard Guidroz. A Seabury Hall ʻUlupalakua Scholarship awardee, Luc’s academic prowess earned him a place on the school’s Honor roll. Guidroz is a member of the Varsity Surfing Team and will enroll at Gonzaga University in Spokane this Fall.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, and knew hard work, innovation and commitment to excellence were key factors in their success,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “The Takitanis wanted to recognize those same qualities in Hawaiʻi’s outstanding students with support to further their education.”

Mamoru and Aiko Takitani founded Hawaiian Host, manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates, and established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. to give back to the community by providing the gift of education to the young people of Hawaiʻi. Since 1993, the Foundation has annually presented scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the state and has awarded over $11 million dollars to scholarship and academic enrichment programs throughout Hawai’i.