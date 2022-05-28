Lottery event for the 89-unit Kaiāulu O Kupuohi project. PC: County of Maui

A lottery was held on Friday, May 27 for affordable rentals in the Kaiāulu o Kupuohi community in Lahaina.

The mid-rise, 89-unit project is located at 258 Kupuohi Street. This affordable project will consist of 20 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units and 35 three-bedroom units.

Move-in is projected for September 2022, according to the County of Maui.

During the event, Mayor Michael Victorino thanked Ikaika ʻOhana for building the rental apartments for Maui residents and their families.

“These apartments aren’t just beautiful, they’re smart too. Each unit has Energy Star appliances, LED Energy Star lighting, solar water heating and water-wise plumbing features,” said Mayor Victorino.

The units also include air conditioning, ceiling fans and a community center with laundry facilities, a toddler playground, and a BBQ / picnic area, according to the mayor.

“I wish there were enough units for everyone, but I promise the County is focused on building many more affordable rentals and attainable homes to buy, until we meet demand,” said Mayor Victorino as names were pulled for the rental unit lottery.

