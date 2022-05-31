A blessing was held this morning for the Department of Public Worksʻ Northshore Greenway project.

The Northshore Greenway extends a little more than 3.7 miles long from Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului, along past Saddle Road behind the airport, past the Kaunoa Senior Center and Baldwin Beach Park, ending in Pāʻia at the Pāʻia Youth Center.

The last piece of the non-motorized pathway was completed in April 2020 in the vicinity of the Maui Country Club Golf Course and Baldwin Beach Park. County officials noted that COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions postponed a blessing ceremony until Tuesday morning.

North Shore Greenway. PC: County of Maui

PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

“This blessing and public recognition of the completion of this project was long overdue,” Mayor Victorino said. “This brings to life the dream to build a safe, family friendly path to bicycle from Kahului to Pāʻia.”

“I would like to thank bicycling advocates, the Department of Public Works, our Spreckelsville-Paia community and everyone who helped create this public resource for safe walking, jogging and biking,” Mayor Victorino said. “The Northshore Greenway provides a pathway for family and friends, keiki and kupuna alike, to walk, jog or roll. Non-motorized forms of transportation are great aerobic exercise, and they help reduce our carbon footprint in this era of climate change.”

Among those in attendance were Saman Dias, chair of the Maui Bicycling League, and Dave DeLeon, who was involved in planning of the Northshore Greenway during the administration of former Mayor Linda Lingle. The Rev. Kalani Wong officiated the blessing.

Phase 4 was the last phase of the project between Ulupua Place and Baldwin Beach Park. The project contractor was Hawaiian Dredging Construction, and project engineer was R.T. Tanaka Engineers.

Last year, Mayor Victorino participated in a bike riding event with the Maui Bicycling League to promote the public use of the Northshore Greenway.

“Mahalo to the Maui Bicycling League for demonstrating how bike riding away from traffic creates a safe and much more enjoyable experience,” Mayor Victorino said.

May is National Bike Month, which is celebrated by the League of American Bicyclists and recognized by communities nationwide.

North Shore Greenway. PC: County of Maui