World renowned artist Philip Sabado got his start with art supplies given to him by his mother while growing up on Molokaʻi. Photo Courtesy: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce is holding its upcoming business mixer June 3 at the Sabado Art Gallery Wailuku, with world renowned local artist Philip Sabado as its featured guest.

The business mixer begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Admission for members and future members is $20 per person and $30 for guests.

Sabado’s early art education began on Moloka’i. As the youngest of 12 children, his mother always put aside enough money for paint and paper for the fledgling artist. After serving in the US Army, he returned to Hawai’i to attend the Honolulu Academy of Arts.

In 1976, he attended the prestigious Art Center College of Designs and the Otis Parsons Institute of Design, both in Los Angeles. In 1980, he was selected as a member of the prestigious Los Angeles Society of Illustrators. He also was selected as one of the top 50 illustrators in the United Society and was selected to attend Columbia University in Paris.

On Maui, the Iao Valley State Park signs were created by Sabado in 1999. The next year, Sabado returned to his boyhood home in Moloka’i to create a 40-foot mural for the library at Kaunakakai School. The mural encompassed the 900-year history of Moloka’i and was commissioned by the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture & the Arts.

In August 2001, Sabado completed a mural for the Hilton corporation in Honolulu that is seen at the entrance to an exclusive spa. Three paintings were sold to the Hilton for the Private Ali’i Towers Presidential suites. On all 20 floors of the Hilton Kalia towers, there are prints of Sabado’s floral and hula paintings. He also has completed numerous commissions for private investors.

Sabado was a recipient of the Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce’s Gintong Pamana Leadership Award in 1999.

Refreshments will be served at the June 3 business mixer at Sabado’s studio at 38 North Market Street. To RSVP for the event or for more information about the business mixer and Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce, email [email protected] or call Jasmine Esguerra at 808-500-2195.