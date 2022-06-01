Lt. Gov. Green to Speak at Upcountry Rotary Meeting

Lt. Gov. Josh Green at the Hawai‘i Island Home for Recoveryʻs edible community garden. File photo: Lt. Gov. Josh Green’s office

Lt. Gov. Josh Green will speak at the Friday, June 10, 2022, meeting of the Rotary Club of Upcountry Maui. He will take a look back at the past two years and share his vision for Hawai‘i in the next two years.

Dr. Green began his life’s work as a family and emergency room physician in rural hospitals and clinics on the Big Island. “Serving at times as the only physician in the rural districts of the state, he witnessed firsthand the lack of healthcare resources in those areas, which was his inspiration to begin his local political career and bring a voice to underserved communities,” according to an event announcement.

Dr. Green has been awarded Physician of the Year by the Hawaiʻi Medical Association twice in his career, most recently in 2022 for his leadership and service during the COVID pandemic. He continues to serve as an emergency room physician twice monthly on weekends on Hawai‘i island.

In 2004, Dr. Green was elected to the Hawai‘i State House of Representatives and served until 2008. Following his time as a state representative, Dr. Green served in the Hawai‘i State Senate from 2008 to 2018. As a state senator, Dr. Green served as majority floor leader and chaired the Health Committee and Human Services Committee.

According to the announcement, “Among many causes, he is especially proud of their work to pass Luke’s Law, which provides care for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Tobacco and E-cigarette Regulations, which increased the legal age of sale to 21 for tobacco and e-cigarette products.”

He was named Hawaiʻi Legislator of the Year in 2013. Dr. Green was elected as Hawai‘i’s 14th lieutenant governor in 2018.

Priorities of his office include: homelessness crisis, healthcare disparities and statewide medical staff shortage and lack of affordable housing. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Dr. Green was named as the state’s COVID-19 liaison.

He is running for governor this year because “Hawai‘i needs elected leaders we can trust — to tell us the truth, keep us safe and informed, to care about working families, and to be transparent and accountable to the people,” according to the event announcement.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. The club will meet at Upcountry Calvary Keiki Church, 1043 Makawao Ave., #105, in Makawao. A light breakfast will be served.

Or join the meeting via Zoom at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/77567289666?pwd=WWtFV3M0TXEwYnYxM2kvdHRxNEpjZz09

Meeting ID: 775 6728 9666

Password: 032672

To phone in, call 1-408-638-0968 and use the same meeting ID 775 6728 9666.

Learn about election security

Election Security – VC: Hawaiʻi Office of Elections

This overview of election security in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about election security, voter fraud, official observers, and voter registration records.

Check your voter registration

Visit the State of Hawaiʻi Office of Elections website here to: register to vote, update your voter registration, and confirm your voter registration address.

To access the online system, you will need:

Your Hawaiʻi Driver License or Hawaii State ID card, and

Your Social Security Number

If you do not have a Hawaiʻi Driver License or Hawaii State ID, complete the paper Voter Registration application, and submit it to your County Elections Division.

Deadline to file as a candidate is June 7

The deadline for candidates to file their nomination paper is Tuesday June 7, 2022. Candidates who file their nomination paper will appear on the 2022 election ballot. The state Office of Elections will check the signatories are registered in respective districts. Candidates are asked to bring their filing fee in cash, cashier’s check, or money order. The office will not accept personal or campaign checks.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]