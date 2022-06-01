Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 01, 2022

June 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman

HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
12-16
10-14
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 08:41 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:23 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:03 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 11:23 PM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:25 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:03 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large, long period south swell appears to have peaked. The wrap from this long period south swell is providing a boost in surf height along exposed west facing shores. Surf heights are expected to slowly subside later today through weekend. A smaller, long period south swell is expected to fill in over the weekend, keeping surf near seasonal average. 


Small surf along north facing shores will continue to dwindle as the last remaining fragments of the current northwest swell moves out. A small, medium period north swell may begin to fill in late tomorrow night. Another small, slightly longer period northwest swell may overlap over the weekend providing an additional small boost in surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average. The one exception will be for areas exposed to the south swell. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




