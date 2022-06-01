Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 12-16 10-14 7-10 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 08:41 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 04:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 11:23 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:25 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 09:12 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 05:03 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current large, long period south swell appears to have peaked. The wrap from this long period south swell is providing a boost in surf height along exposed west facing shores. Surf heights are expected to slowly subside later today through weekend. A smaller, long period south swell is expected to fill in over the weekend, keeping surf near seasonal average.

Small surf along north facing shores will continue to dwindle as the last remaining fragments of the current northwest swell moves out. A small, medium period north swell may begin to fill in late tomorrow night. Another small, slightly longer period northwest swell may overlap over the weekend providing an additional small boost in surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average. The one exception will be for areas exposed to the south swell.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.