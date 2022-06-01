Maui Surf Forecast for June 01, 2022
HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST TODAY
HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|12-16
|10-14
|7-10
|7-10
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:03 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large, long period south swell appears to have peaked. The wrap from this long period south swell is providing a boost in surf height along exposed west facing shores. Surf heights are expected to slowly subside later today through weekend. A smaller, long period south swell is expected to fill in over the weekend, keeping surf near seasonal average.
Small surf along north facing shores will continue to dwindle as the last remaining fragments of the current northwest swell moves out. A small, medium period north swell may begin to fill in late tomorrow night. Another small, slightly longer period northwest swell may overlap over the weekend providing an additional small boost in surf for north and west facing shores. Surf along east facing shores will remain smaller than average. The one exception will be for areas exposed to the south swell.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com