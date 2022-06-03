Team members from the Boys & Girls Club of Maui worked hard getting everything set up for the Maui LegacyFarmers Pancake Breakfast 8 – 10:30 a.m. at the War Memorial Special Events Field. Tickets are available on site $12 adults, $8 kupuna $6 keiki.

The Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair returns on Saturday. Presented by Maui County Farm Bureau, this signature agricultural event takes place at the War Memorial Special Events Field on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is $5.

“Weʻre so excited to be back,” said Warren K. Watanabe, executive director, Maui County Farm Bureau. “We hear itʻs going to be a busy day. For the first time we sold out of the Grand Taste event before the event. Weʻre ready to share the day with everyone in celebration of agriculture on Maui.”

This year marks the 13th celebration of AgFest. The event highlights the essential role that agriculture plays in Maui’s economy, environment and lifestyle. Main events include the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast, the Grand Taste, Keiki Zone, Maui 4-H Livestock Show & Auction, Grown on Maui Farmers’ Market, Ag Education, food booths, and food trucks.

(left to right) Mike Ramos, Truck Driver and Luke Zuger, parts department, from Mahi Pono give the truck one last shine.

For the second year, AgFest merges with Maui 4-H Livestock Association to showcase the hard work of Maui youth, members and their families.

“Maui County is the birthplace of the 4-H program in Hawai‘i,” said Dr. Kyle Caires, University of Hawaiʻi Livestock Agent. “We wanted to support these keiki, our future leaders, by allowing them to complete their projects and showcase their hard work and determination.”

Celebrating its 103rd year of 4-H livestock on Maui, young participants in the 2022 Maui 4-H Youth Livestock Show will showcase a variety of animals and host an auction. See MauiAgfes.org for the schedule of events taking place in the 4-H Livestock tent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The free Keiki Zone is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a colorful selection of magic shows, glitter and balloon arts, and bouncers. There’s keiki trucks and tractors, and big shiny commercial farm tractors and machinery on display by Mahi Pono. MCFB’s Keiki Passport gives kids a chance to answer questions and show their completed card for a ticket for prize drawings.

Ever milked a cow? Give it a try with the mechanical milking cow at the Kidʻs Zone as part of the Maui AgFest & -H Livestock Fair. The crew from Bayer Hawaiʻi got the cow ready for the big day. Left to right Bong Sombero and James Freitas, Bayer Hawaiʻi. Happening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the War Memorial Special Events Field. Admission is free. Parking $5 at War Memorial Stadium.

This year’s sold out Grand Taste, sponsored by Ulupono Initiative runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The event pits 12 local chefs against each other for a chance to be named the “Chef Tylun Pang Fan-Favorite.” Each chef selects a locally grown ingredient and creates a dish to showcase that main ingredient. Grand Taste judges give out awards for “Best Protein,” “Best Vegetarian” and “Best Overall.” Ticket holders try all 12 dishes and then vote for their favorite, with awards announced at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of.

Another favorite event is the Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast. This island-style breakfast of sausage, eggs, rice, and pancakes from The Fairmont Kea Lani, is served up with chunks of fresh and extra sweet Maui Gold Pineapple, and coffee by OMA Coffee Roasting Co. Sponsored by Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, the event honors local farmers for their contributions to the community. This year’s Maui Legacy Farmers are: Henry Monden, and the Sakagawas, Vidas and Santos families. The event is from 8 to 10:30 a.m.; tickets are $12 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 12 years old; free for children 5 and under.

Under the Ag Education tent, guests are invited to browse through information from local groups like Grow Some Good and Maui Economic Opportunity. The College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources offers tips on everything from growing protea to establishing a pollinator-friendly habitat.

At the Grown on Maui Farmers Market, local farmers will showcase everything from fresh Hawaiian taro, to Lahaina-grown and -made chocolate, to a rainbow of fruits and vegetables grown right here. This year, Made in Maui joins the market with agricultural products like plant-based skincare products by Alohi Maui, and purses and bags made from recycled burlap coffee sacks by Lokelani Burlap. Sponsored by Bayer, the Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Food Zone offers Hawaiian food, smoked meat, chow fun and more, with vendors such as Maui Fresh Streatery, Umi, Alʻs BBQ Pit, Shaka Pops, Maui Cookie Lab and more.

MCFB is working with Huliau Foundation once again to manage the rubbish program, ensuring that the event achieves as close to “zero waste” as possible. MCFB will provide Menehune Water for refills instead of selling bottled water. As a small nonprofit focused on youth education, Huliau supports community events in implementing their own zero waste and mālama ʻāina efforts.

AgFest is hosted by MCFB and Maui 4-H Livestock Association in partnership with the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development, along with generous sponsors and industry allies. Gold sponsors are: Alexander & Baldwin, Bayer, Mahi Pono, Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, Pacific Media Group, Pukalani Superette, and Ulupono Initiative. Bronze sponsors are: Young Brothers, Hawaiian Electric and MauiWine.

Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair is Maui’s signature agricultural festival. Formerly known as the annual “Maui County Agricultural Festival,” AgFest merged with Maui 4-H Livestock Association in 2019 and moved to War Memorial Special Events Field to further expand. The event gives attendees an overview of Maui’s ag industry, with a chance to meet farmers and ranchers and to enjoy the island’s rich agricultural history and culture.

For a final schedule of events and to purchase tickets for Maui Legacy Farmers Pancake Breakfast and Grand Taste, visit www.MauiAgFest.org.

Entertainment Stage sponsored by Mahi Pono

8 a.m. to noon: Judging & Showmanship – Maui 4-H Livestock tent

10 a.m.: Alakaʻi Paleka

10:10 to 10:20 a.m.: Mayor Michael Victorino welcomes attendees

10:25 to 10:45 a.m.: Maui Taiko

10:50 to 11:50 a.m.: Small Kine – United States Air Force Band

Giveaway (before noon entertainment)

Noon to 1:30 p.m.: Kamaka Kukona, Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua

Giveaways (before Watermelon Easting Contests)

Keiki Passport drawing (before entertainment)

12:20 p.m.: Maui 4-H Livestock Show – Club Parade

1 p.m.: Live Auction begins – Maui 4-H Livestock tent

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.: Mahi Pono hosts Watermelon Eating Contests – keiki and adult

First place prizes following the keiki and adult contests

Giveaways (before Small Kine performance)

Keiki Passport drawing (before Small Kine performance)

2:20 – 3:20 p.m.: Small Kine – United States Air Force Band

Giveaways (before Nuff Sedd performance)

Keiki Passport drawing (before Nuff Sedd performance)

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Nuff Sedd

4:30 p.m.: Alakaʻi / Thank you, goodbyes, Hawaiʻi Aloha

Keiki Zone sponsored by Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Party Zone Bouncers

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Trucks and Tractors

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Keiki Zone Passport – Prize drawings – Entertainment Stage

Entertainment by Cirque Jolie & Brenton Keith & his Bag O’ Tricks

10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Balloons and Glitter Tattoos

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Stilt Walkers

Noon and 2:30 pm: Magic Shows

