West Side

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 69. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 84. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 65. North winds up to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs around 84. North winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 71 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 71 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at the visitor center to around 48 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 71 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 68 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 71 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 56 to 62. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 53 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

A high pressure ridge north of the Hawaiian Islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast through most of next week. Lighter wind speeds will allow afternoon sea breezes to develop over terrain sheltered western slopes of each island. A very stable air mass will keep cloud cover to a minimum with limited shower activity. Clouds and showers will develop over windward areas, mountains and island interior sections each day with mostly isolated to scattered shower coverage.

Discussion

The satellite imagery this morning looks fairly stable with a weak band of more unstable clouds moving into the east slopes of Big Island and Maui. Additional clouds and showers over the eastern sections of both islands will continue through the morning hours as this band slowly drifts through the eastern islands. Radar imagery shows isolated to scattered shower coverage across the rest of the state.

A subtropical ridge remains in place just north of the state strong subsidence (downward vertical motions) aloft will keep the air mass dry and stable across the region through much of next week. Trade wind temperature inversion heights created by this subsidence will range from around 4,000 to 6,000 feet elevation over the next seven days. These low inversion heights serve as a thermal cap on vertical cloud buildups and a limit to rainfall coverage.

Not much change to the weather pattern through the upcoming work week. Light to moderate large scale trade winds will allow clouds to develop over windward and mountain areas. However, trade winds will be weak enough for terrain sheltered sea breezes developing along western slopes of each island each day, sea breezes over leeward areas will also develop on the lighter wind days, clouds in a sea breeze regime will build over island interior sections. That said, the stable air mass will severely limit the cloud heights and shower potential over all islands. The best chances for passing showers will occur over the eastern slopes of the Big Island through the end of next week.

Aviation

Light to moderate easterly trades will continue through the weekend, with clouds and a few showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Although some leeward cloud development will occur through the afternoon hours where sea breezes form, the dry conditions will limit rainfall chances.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect through the morning hours today for mountain obscuration over windward sections of the Big Island. Conditions will improve through the late morning and afternoon hours.

Marine

A ridge north of the islands is gradually moving south and will cause trade winds to weaken into the light to moderate range across local Hawaiian waters through early next week. Trade winds will increase thereafter as the ridge moves back north. Aside from localized diurnal changes in wind speeds, conditions are expected to remain below Small Craft Advisory levels in all zones through the weekend.

Long-period south swell will gradually subside through today, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores through the weekend. Weak trade winds will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

