

































Installed and operated by Pacific Biodiesel, the state’s first mobile biodiesel fueling station opened Friday at Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor on Maui.

It’s also the first of six such stations slated for Hawaiʻi, which will provide fuel for on-road, off-road and marine customers, according to a state Department of Land and Natural Resources news release. In fact, several boats at Māʻalaea Harbor have already been using biodiesel for years.

Biodiesel replaces petroleum diesel fuel and can be used in any diesel engine, including diesel-powered boats, cars, trucks, buses, heavy equipment and power generators.

To use the biodiesel station at Māʻalaea Harbor, customers must first download a free app.

“This innovative fueling station gives customers 24/7 access to biodiesel, making it more convenient to fuel up with our locally produced, 100% renewable fuel,” said Pacific Biodiesel founder Bob King said in the release. “These self-contained units are easy to install and move. They can be quickly dropped into locations around the state to serve customers, like DLNR, who are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to fight the effects of the climate crisis.”

Ed Underwood, DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation administrator said the fuel is a good fit for the department and for Māʻalaea.

“This fuel is a good match for us, and featuring it at Māʻalaea is in keeping with our mission to protect the marine environment and its inhabitants, prevent pollution that affects water quality and promote appreciation of the marine environment,” he said in the release.

DLNR approved placement of a biodiesel fueling station at Honokōhau Small Boat Harbor in Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island, which will open this summer. Māʻalaea Harbor is one of 16 state small boat harbors operated by DLNR’s Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation.

Each fueling station holds 8,000 gallons of distilled biodiesel produced at the Pacific Biodiesel’s refinery on Hawai‘i Island.

The company received 2021 United States Department of Agriculture infrastructure funding for production of the stations that help expand locally-made biodiesel for customers across Hawai’i.

To open a commercial account or to complete a tax exemption form to purchase fuel for marine or other off-road use, customers may contact Pacific Biodiesel’s station manager, Christopher Long, at (808) 283-1855.