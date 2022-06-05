Maui Business

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa Appoints Lauren Ray as Hotel Manager￼

June 5, 2022, 11:43 AM HST
* Updated June 5, 10:30 AM
Lauren Ray. Courtesy photo.

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa appoints Lauren Ray as hotel manager for the 508-room resort on Kāʻanapali Beach.

As hotel manager, Ray will work alongside the general manager as the strategic business leader for the property, overseeing front office, engineering, housekeeping, food and beverage, culinary, security, event management and recreation teams and working with direct reports to develop and implement the operations strategy.

Ray will also be responsible for ensuring execution of the brand service strategy and brand initiatives, driving internal service culture, employee and guest satisfaction, and growing revenues to maximize financial performance.

Ray joined the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa team in 2019 as director of operations, where she developed and implemented property-wide strategies to deliver services that exceed guest expectations, analyzing service opportunities, identifying trends, and implementing strategies that lead to achievement of financial goals and guest satisfaction.

“Lauren is a strong leader with a deep commitment to operational excellence and uncompromised guest and employee satisfaction,” said Tetsuji Yamazaki, general manager of the resort. “Her forward-thinking mindset, collaborative attitude, and strategic vision will help us drive continued prosperity as we lead Sheraton Maui into its 60th year of operation next year.”

With more than 12 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ray has served in a multitude of roles with Marriott International, including director of front office for Wailea Beach Resort, and food and beverage operations for Marriott’s Operations Support Resources, where she traveled to properties throughout the country to effectively support and train operations teams and implement procedures to ensure alignment in brand standards.

