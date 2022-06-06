The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts a Meet the Candidates event tonight (Monday, June 6, 2022), from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku.

Thirty candidates from varying races, including council, governor, mayor and the state legislature will be on hand to meet and ask questions at this casual mixer style event. Candidates will also be introduced and will speak for three minutes each on stage.

Among the list of candidates scheduled to attend are: Scott Adam, Joe Akana, Cullen Bell, Richard Bissen, Patrick Branco, Claire Kamalu Carroll, Linda Clark, Elle Cochran, Tom Cook, Lynn DeCoite, Cara Flores, Shaina Forsyth, Tamara Goebbert, Troy Hashimoto, Jordan Hocker, Kai Kahele, Tasha Kama, Carol Lee Kamekona, Robin Knox, Tamara Mckay, Michael Molina, Buddy James Nobriga, Tina Pedro, BJ Penn, Sam Peralta, Daniel Smith, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Heidi Tsunayoshi, Michael Victorino, and Sheila Walker.

Hawaiʻi Elections Explained

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ysWxBPC9yBY?feature=oembedVC: State of Hawaiʻi, Office of Elections

This overview of the election process in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about mail-in ballots and how to register.

PC: Office of Elections, State of Hawaiʻi.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]