Election, campaign line-up: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts “Meet the Candidates” mixer tonight
The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts a Meet the Candidates event tonight (Monday, June 6, 2022), from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku.
Thirty candidates from varying races, including council, governor, mayor and the state legislature will be on hand to meet and ask questions at this casual mixer style event. Candidates will also be introduced and will speak for three minutes each on stage.
Among the list of candidates scheduled to attend are: Scott Adam, Joe Akana, Cullen Bell, Richard Bissen, Patrick Branco, Claire Kamalu Carroll, Linda Clark, Elle Cochran, Tom Cook, Lynn DeCoite, Cara Flores, Shaina Forsyth, Tamara Goebbert, Troy Hashimoto, Jordan Hocker, Kai Kahele, Tasha Kama, Carol Lee Kamekona, Robin Knox, Tamara Mckay, Michael Molina, Buddy James Nobriga, Tina Pedro, BJ Penn, Sam Peralta, Daniel Smith, Yuki Lei Sugimura, Heidi Tsunayoshi, Michael Victorino, and Sheila Walker.
Hawaiʻi Elections Explained
https://www.youtube.com/embed/ysWxBPC9yBY?feature=oembedVC: State of Hawaiʻi, Office of Elections
This overview of the election process in Hawaiʻi was produced by the state Office of Elections. Click on the video to learn more about mail-in ballots and how to register.
Election Calendar
- Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers
- Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
- Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]