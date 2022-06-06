West Side

Today: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 76 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 66 to 71. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs 82 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 59 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear with scattered showers. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs 76 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 10 mph increasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 73. East winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Light to moderate trades will give way to land and sea breezes in leeward and sheltered locations through this week. High stability and limited moisture will limit shower coverage and rainfall amounts during this time. Trades will potentially strengthen during the weekend.

Discussion

Land breezes have allowed skies to clear over most areas early this morning. Light to moderate trades are focusing very limited clouds over windward zones at press time with no meaningful shower activity evident on the local radar composite. High stability evident by the low inversion on this morning's soundings will favor continued dry conditions through today. Upstream, the CIMSS PWAT analysis confirms model depictions of a pool of slightly deeper moisture residing along the 150th meridian. This area of slightly decreased stability and greater low-level moisture will work through the forecast area late tonight into early Tuesday leading to a relative increase in windward showers Monday night followed by increased leeward clouds during peak heating Tuesday. Isolated afternoon showers will be possible but coverage and intensity will be limited.

Further upstream, the much drier airmass seen slowly advancing toward the islands from the east will become established over the forecast area Tuesday through the weekend. Through about Friday, light to moderate trades will allow the sea breeze to focus limited moisture over leeward and/or interior locales. Increased afternoon clouds and an isolated shower or two each afternoon will give way to overnight land breezes and clearing skies.

Aviation

High pressure to the north continues to bring a stable, locally moderate trade wind pattern to the islands. Clouds and showers will be focused on the windward sides of the islands, and could produce some MVFR conditions at times. Otherwise, VFR conditions are expected to prevail. Afternoon clouds and some showers are likely over the Big Island leeward slopes. No AIRMETs are in effect, but will be monitoring windward sides of the islands for possible mountain obscuration.

Marine

A high pressure ridge north of the region will keep gentle to moderate trade winds in the forecast through Friday. Wind speeds are currently forecast to remain just below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) thresholds over the windier eastern waters this week. The ridge will build north of the area starting on Friday night with trade winds increasing into the moderate to breezy range, reaching SCA thresholds over the windier eastern waters around Maui and Hawaii Counties on Saturday and Sunday.

A series of small, medium period south swells will keep small surf in place along south facing shores through Friday with a slight decreasing trend in south shore surf heights from Friday into Sunday. A small, medium period swell will keep north and west facing shore surf heights elevated into Tuesday with declining northwest swell energy from Wednesday through Friday. Eastern facing shores will see small wind wave chop during this period of weaker trades with increasing east shore surf heights through the weekend as trade winds strengthen.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

