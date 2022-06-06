The County of Maui’s Summer PALS program is providing free meals at sites on Maui and Molokaʻi to make sure that no children in the County of Maui go hungry while school is closed for summer break.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal program made available to eligible areas to ensure that children receive nutritious meals. All youth 18 years old or younger are eligible to receive a free meal any weekday.

Many children in the County of Maui receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, but many of these children do not get enough to eat when school is out. The Summer Food Service Program ensures that these children continue to grow and learn during the summer.

The PALS program offers this meals program on Maui and Molokaʻi, which are approved areas by federal standards. Meals are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on PALS locations and meal times, call the PALS office at 270-7404.

In a separate announcement, the Department of Education said 83 public schools will serve meals free of charge over the summer to children ages 18 years and younger, regardless of public school enrollment status, through its summer food service program. Parents should view detailed serving locations and times here or call their nearest participating school directly for more details.