Amber Compton is the new general manager of Hula Grill Kāʻanapali. Photo Courtesy

Hula Grill Kāʻanapali has named Amber Compton as the new general manager to oversee the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and staff.

Compton has nearly a decade of experience in the restaurant industry and is a longtime member of the T S Restaurants ‘ohana. She has worked almost every front of house position since her first job as a hostess at Kimo’s.

Prior to joining Hula Grill Kāʻanapali, Compton was the assistant general manager of Duke’s Maui. She also has served as the service manager at Kimo’s. There, she was responsible for spearheading a marketing program with Princess Cruise Lines that led to record lunch numbers that continue.

Born and raised in Lahaina, Compton is an alumna of Sacred Hearts School and Lahainaluna. Her experience combined with her knowledge of the community will help Hula Grill to weave the traditions of the past with innovative and modern influence.

Located in Whalers Village, Hula Grill Kāʻanapali features award-winning oceanfront dining with specialties that include local, line-caught fish, Maui-grown produce and all-natural meats. The open-air dining rooms are open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for breakfast, lunch and dinner. For reservations or more information, call 808-667-6636 or visit www.hulagrillkaanapali.com.