Maui Click it or Ticket campaign nets 633 citations, 11 arrests

June 7, 2022, 1:27 PM HST
The Click It or Ticket, national seat belt awareness campaign netted 270 seatbelt violations and 217 violations for using a mobile electronic device while driving.

There were a total of 633 citations issued during the campaign, which ran from May 30 through June 4, 2022.

In addition to the citations, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division issued 75 written warnings, and made 11 arrests during the enforcement event. 

The citations included the following:

  • Seatbelt: 270
  • Mobile Electronic Device: 217
  • Child Passenger Restraint: 9
  • Pickup Truck Restrictions: 5
  • Speeding: 13
  • Excessive Speeding: 1
  • Speeding – School/Construction Zone: 1
  • Moving Violations: 32
  • Other Violations: 85
  • Written Warnings: 75

“The Maui Police Department will continue to show a strong presence on our roadways to ensure this is the safest community possible,” police said in a press release update. “The ultimate goal is to make sure those who utilize our roadways are safe.”

Police say they want the public to help in ending what they call “senseless, preventable injuries and deaths on our roadways,” by ensuring all motorists and passengers are bucked up and children of appropriate age and weight are properly secured in child safety seats.

