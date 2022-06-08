Candidates round out races, file under deadline

Election season officially kicks off with some surprise entries before Tuesday’s filing deadline.

On Maui, crowded races include the Kahului Council seat where seven candidates are running. Thereʻs also five people running for the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia council vacancy, and five in the race for the District 13 House seat to represent the district that covers Haʻikū, Hāna, Kaupō, Kīpahulu, Nāhiku, Pāʻia, Kahoʻolawe, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, Molokini.

In the race for Maui Mayor, Kelly King filed yesterday, rounding out a field of eight candidates.

She has since withdrawn her name from the District 11 House race that she had earlier pulled papers for, and is now among those running for Mayor.

The list includes: current Mayor Michael Victorino, recently retired Maui Chief Judge Richard Bissen, Councilmember Mike Molina, small construction company owner Cullen Bell, Makawao residents Alana Kay and Kim Brown, and Jonah Lion.

In the Governor’s race, former Lt Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid. The Republican candidate faces BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi for the party’s nomination, along with nine others from the party including: Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.

Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.

Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara and Libertarian Gene S. Tamashiro round out the race for governor.

Kahului and Makawao Council Races are most crowded

The most crowded Council race this year is in Kahului, where seven candidates had filed by Tuesdayʻs deadline. The list includes: incumbent Tasha Kama, Cara Flores, Tina Pedro, Carol Lee Kamekona, Buddy James Nobriga, Jack “Jason” W. Schwartz, and Keoni Watanabe.

Pedro had also pulled papers for the District 9 House seat representing Kahului, but did not file.

There are five people running to fill the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia vacancy created by Councilmember Mike Molina, who is running for Mayor this year. The list of candidates includes: Aram S. Armstrong, Nara Boone, Dave DeLeon, Daniel “Daniela” H. Smith, and Nohe Uu-Hodgkins.

For South Maui, Tom Cook, Robin Knox, and Dennis Oʻshea are running to fill the vacancy created by Councilmember Kelly King, who is now running for Mayor.

In Upcountry Maui, incumbent Yuki Lei Sugimura faces Jordan Hocker of Kula and Renee Cruz of Makawao.

All other council races feature just two candidates–the incumbent and a challenger.

On Lānaʻi, incumbent Councilmember Gabe Johnson faces former Lānaʻi Councilmember Riki Hokama, who is seeking to return to the council after reaching his term limit in 2020.

On Molokaʻi, incumbent Councilmember Keani Rawlins-Fernandez faces a challenge from John Pele.

There are two candidates running for East Maui Council including: incumbent Shane Sinenci, and challenger Claire Kamalu Carroll.

In the race for West Maui Council, it will be current Councilmember Tamara Paltin against Justin Herrmann of Lahaina.

In the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū Council race, incumbent Alice Lee faces political newcomer Noelani Ahia.

3 Maui Senate seats

In the senate, Senator Gil Keith Agaran is unchallenged in his District 5 seat.

There’s six people seeking to fill the District 6 vacancy created by long-time Senator Roz Baker, who is retiring this year after 30 years in public service. The list of candidates seeking nomination under the Democratic Party include: Tamara “Mara” Goebbert, Angus “Mac” McKelvey, and Shaina Forsyth.

Philip Raya and Sheila Walker face each other for the Republican nomination; and Melissah “Mish” Shishido is entered as a Green candidate.

In District 7, Sen. Lynn DeCoite faces three other contenders including longtime Hawaiian rights advocate Walter Ritte of Molokaʻi, and Leo Kaniela Caires of Kula for the Democratic party nomination. On the Republican ticket is Tamara McKay of Makawao.

6 Maui House seats

In the District 9 House race (Kahului, Puʻunēnē, Old Sand Hills, Maui Lani), incumbent Justin Woodson faces Sam Peralta. Both are running on the Democratic ticket.

The District 10 House seat (Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, Waiehu, Puʻuohala, Wailuku, Waikapū) has just one filer, with current Rep. Troy Hashimoto going unchallenged.

There are four people running to fill the District 11 vacancy created by the departure of Rep. Tina Wildberger who represents the South Maui area of Kīhei-Wailea-Mākena. The list includes Republicans– Shekinah Cantere, and Netra Halperin; and Democrats–Terez “T.Amato” Amato, and Randal Mahiai Jr.

In District 12, representing Sprecklesville, Pukalani, Makawao, Kula, Keokea, ʻUlupalakua, and Kahului, Democratic incumbent Rep. Kyle Yamashita faces a challenge from Republican Dan Johnson, and Green Party candidate Summer Starr.

There are a total of five candidates vying for the District 13 House seat, currently held by Rep. Linda Haʻi Clark, who was appointed in July 2021 to replace Lynn Decoite, who was selected fill the senate seat vacated by former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English.

Joining Clark for the Democratic nomination are: Chase “Kealiimalu” Nomura of Haʻikū, and Mahina Poepoe of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi. Green candidate Nick Nikhilananda and Republican Party contender Scott Adam are also running.

In District 14, representing West Maui, there are four candidates seeking to fill the newly reapportioned area. Candidates include: Kelly Armstrong (R), Kanamu Balinbin (D), Elle Cochran (D), and Leonard K. Nakoa III (AA).

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]