Maui News

Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation awards 10 scholarships to Maui students

June 9, 2022, 1:10 PM HST
* Updated June 9, 11:22 AM
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

2022 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Scholarship Recipients. From L to R: Luc Guidroz, Ty Simpson-Kane, Ian Walsh, Kali Spalding, Jenna Boggs, Zoe Rehrer, Madelyn Dougherty, and Ellie Brown. Not pictured: Maile Cacal, Leanne Osorno, Leela Waterford.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. Ten outstanding Maui students have received $2,000 scholarships for their college or university expenses.

The 2022 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of the Harbaugh Foundation, Stable Road Foundation, and Scott and Audrey Blum. An awards ceremony was held on June 8 at Better Things Cafe in Pāʻia.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem scholarship program was established in 2018 to support deserving Maui students in their pursuit of knowledge. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to college to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The 2022 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include the following:

  • Jenna Boggs
    High School: H.P. Baldwin High School
    Attending: San Diego State University – Biology Pre Med Track
  • Ellie Brown
    High School: King Kekaulike High School
    Attending: San Diego State University – Architecture
  • Maile Cacal
    High School: Lahainaluna High School
    Attending: Arizona State University – Multimedia Journalism
  • Madelyn Dougherty
    High School: King Kekaulike High School
    Attending: California State University Sacramento – Health Science
  • Luc Guidroz
    High School: Seabury Hall
    Attending: Gonzaga University – Engineering
  • Leanne Osorno
    High School: Maui High School
    Attending: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Nursing
  • Zoe Lehrer
    High School: King Kekaulike High School
    Attending: Colorado University Boulder – Integrated Physiology
  • Ty Simpson Kane
    High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui
    Attending: California State University Maritime Academy – Marine Transportation
  • Kali Spalding
    High School: King Kekaulike High School
    Attending: University of Notre Dame – Documentary Filmmaking
  • Leela Waterford
    High School: Seabury Hall
    Attending: Vanderbilt University – Child Studies and Educational Policy

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation’s mission is “to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since 2004, the Foundation has hosted its annual Menehune Mayhem surf contest at Ho’okipa Beach Park. The free event welcomes more than 400 keiki ages 4-17 years old for a weekend of activities that encourage youth to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness, and healthy living; cultivate their talents in communication through academics and the arts; and care for and champion the natural environment of their communities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2023 scholarship fund, visit:  https://www.menehunemayhem.org/

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Severe Drought Triggers Call For Water Conservation In Maui County 2Hawaiʻi Health Department Identifies Second Probable Monkeypox Case 3Hula Grill Kaʻanapalis New General Manager Is A Lahaina Native 4Three New Retailers Open At Abs Napili Plaza 5Baldwin High School Teacher Honored With Hospitality Educator Award 6June 2 8 2022 Covid 19 Update 8 Deaths 8033 New Infections In Hawaiʻi