Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation awards 10 scholarships to Maui students
The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. Ten outstanding Maui students have received $2,000 scholarships for their college or university expenses.
The 2022 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of the Harbaugh Foundation, Stable Road Foundation, and Scott and Audrey Blum. An awards ceremony was held on June 8 at Better Things Cafe in Pāʻia.
The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem scholarship program was established in 2018 to support deserving Maui students in their pursuit of knowledge. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to college to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.
The 2022 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include the following:
- Jenna Boggs
High School: H.P. Baldwin High School
Attending: San Diego State University – Biology Pre Med Track
- Ellie Brown
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Attending: San Diego State University – Architecture
- Maile Cacal
High School: Lahainaluna High School
Attending: Arizona State University – Multimedia Journalism
- Madelyn Dougherty
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Attending: California State University Sacramento – Health Science
- Luc Guidroz
High School: Seabury Hall
Attending: Gonzaga University – Engineering
- Leanne Osorno
High School: Maui High School
Attending: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Nursing
- Zoe Lehrer
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Attending: Colorado University Boulder – Integrated Physiology
- Ty Simpson Kane
High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui
Attending: California State University Maritime Academy – Marine Transportation
- Kali Spalding
High School: King Kekaulike High School
Attending: University of Notre Dame – Documentary Filmmaking
- Leela Waterford
High School: Seabury Hall
Attending: Vanderbilt University – Child Studies and Educational Policy
The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation’s mission is “to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.”
Since 2004, the Foundation has hosted its annual Menehune Mayhem surf contest at Ho’okipa Beach Park. The free event welcomes more than 400 keiki ages 4-17 years old for a weekend of activities that encourage youth to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness, and healthy living; cultivate their talents in communication through academics and the arts; and care for and champion the natural environment of their communities.
To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2023 scholarship fund, visit: https://www.menehunemayhem.org/