2022 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Scholarship Recipients. From L to R: Luc Guidroz, Ty Simpson-Kane, Ian Walsh, Kali Spalding, Jenna Boggs, Zoe Rehrer, Madelyn Dougherty, and Ellie Brown. Not pictured: Maile Cacal, Leanne Osorno, Leela Waterford.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation announced its 2022 scholarship recipients. Ten outstanding Maui students have received $2,000 scholarships for their college or university expenses.

The 2022 scholarships were made possible with the generosity of the Harbaugh Foundation, Stable Road Foundation, and Scott and Audrey Blum. An awards ceremony was held on June 8 at Better Things Cafe in Pāʻia.

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem scholarship program was established in 2018 to support deserving Maui students in their pursuit of knowledge. Scholarship recipients have been accepted to college to pursue fields of study that align with the foundation’s priorities: to perpetuate academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

The 2022 Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation Scholarship recipients include the following:

Jenna Boggs

High School: H.P. Baldwin High School

Attending: San Diego State University – Biology Pre Med Track

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Attending: San Diego State University – Architecture

High School: Lahainaluna High School

Attending: Arizona State University – Multimedia Journalism

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Attending: California State University Sacramento – Health Science

High School: Seabury Hall

Attending: Gonzaga University – Engineering

High School: Maui High School

Attending: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College – Nursing

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Attending: Colorado University Boulder – Integrated Physiology

High School: Kamehameha Schools Maui

Attending: California State University Maritime Academy – Marine Transportation

High School: King Kekaulike High School

Attending: University of Notre Dame – Documentary Filmmaking

High School: Seabury Hall

Attending: Vanderbilt University – Child Studies and Educational Policy

The Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation’s mission is “to elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.”

Since 2004, the Foundation has hosted its annual Menehune Mayhem surf contest at Ho’okipa Beach Park. The free event welcomes more than 400 keiki ages 4-17 years old for a weekend of activities that encourage youth to maximize their potential in surfing, fitness, and healthy living; cultivate their talents in communication through academics and the arts; and care for and champion the natural environment of their communities.

To learn more about the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, or to support the 2023 scholarship fund, visit: https://www.menehunemayhem.org/